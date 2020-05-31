GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Public Entity Saba Covid-19 Update May 29th, 2020

REDAKSHON 0 Comments
Covid-19 Update May 29th, 2020

– Although our borders are closed medical referrals are ongoing and essential travel. Once someone returns to the island, they will go into quarantine. Strict safety protocols are in place for Specialists as well as essential non-resident travelers.

– Testing for covid-19 is ongoing for persons ending their quarantine and persons exhibiting flu-like symptoms that contact the hospital or the Department of Public Health.

– Repatriation is handled on a case by case basis, but we advise everyone that wants to leave the island to contact their consulate.

– Continue to practice social distancing and good hand and cough hygiene.

You May Also Like

Minister Yrausquin hopi impresiona cu exposicion “Gezichten van Aruba”

REDAKSHON 0

X-TEAM a bai kontrola garashi den area di Kaminda Willems J. Cratz

REDAKSHON 0

EDISHON NOBO DI BON BINI BONAIRE

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: