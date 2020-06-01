Hoewel de Invest 92L zich niet ontwikkelt en de kans dat deze afneemt, hebben we nu een nieuw gebied onder observatie (20% kans op ontwikkeling in 5 dagen) en het is het gebied dat we de afgelopen dagen noemden dat zich zou kunnen ontwikkelen als gevolg van de overblijfselen van een tropische cycloon in de oostelijke Stille Oceaan die Midden-Amerika zou kunnen doorkruisen en in Campeche Bay zou kunnen eindigen om de komende week een tropisch systeem te worden. Dit zou een product zijn van de moessonwerveling in Midden-Amerika, een groot circulatiegebied en instabiliteit dat zich in een cycloon kan ontwikkelen als de omstandigheden gunstig zijn. Dit komt vaker voor in de maanden mei tot en met juni en ook in de maanden september tot en met november. We zullen het zorgvuldig observeren en u hierover informeren. Onthoud dat dit het moment is om je voor te bereiden op dit orkaanseizoen.

Tropical update… The Invest 92L fails to develop; new area to watch in the Bay of Campeche!

Actualización tropical … ¡El Invest 92L no logra desarrollarse; Nueva zona bajo observación en la Bahía de Campeche!

As the Invest 92L has failed to develop and chances of development continue to drop, we have now a new area to watch (20% chance to develop in 5 days) and that is the area we have been mentioning for days that could develop as a result of the remnants of a tropical cyclone in the eastern Pacific that could cross over Central America and end up over the Bay of Campeche and try to develop into a tropical system during later next week. This would then be product of the Central American Gyre, which is a broad area of circulation and instability that can lead to the development of a tropical cyclone if conditions are favorable. This happens more often during the months of May-June and also during the months of September-November. We will watch this closely and inform you about it. Remember that now is the time to prepare for this hurricane season.

Mientras el Invest 92L no logra desarrollarse y la posibilidad de que lo haga está disminuyendo, tenemos ahora una nueva zona bajo observación (20% de posibilidad de desarrollo en 5 días) y es la zona que hemos estado mencionando en los últimos días que podría desarrollarse como resultado de los remanentes de un ciclón tropical en el Pacífico oriental que podría cruzar Centroamérica y terminar en la bahía de Campeche y tratar de convertirse en un sistema tropical durante la próxima semana. Esto sería producto del giro monzónico de Centroamérica, que es un área amplia de circulación e inestabilidad que puede desarrollarse en un cicón si las condiciones son favorables. Esto ocurre con mayor frecuencia durante los meses de mayo a junio y también durante los meses de septiembre a noviembre. Lo observaremos atentamente y le informaremos al respecto. Recuerde que ahora es el momento de prepararse para esta temporada de huracanes.