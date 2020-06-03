CHATA ta publiká su relato anual 2019 / CHATA publishes its Annual Report 2019

CHATA ta publiká su relato anual 2019

Willemstad 3 di yüni 2020 – Djarason, 3 di yüni, CHATA a publiká su relato anual di 2019. Miles Mercera, Presidente i CEO di CHATA a entregá e promé kopia di CHATA su relato anual na Sr. Hans Slier, Presidente di Direktiva di CHATA, i Sr. Omar van der Dijs, Vise-Presidente di Direktiva di CHATA.

Sigun e relato anual di CHATA, CHATA a mantené su gastunan den presupuesto i a sera e aña ku un resultado positivo di NAfl. 78,288. E relato anual tambe ta duna un bista di e desaroyonan prinsipal ku tabatin un efekto riba e industria durante aña. Ademas CHATA a para ketu na diferente logronan den e sektor, por ehèmpel okupashon di hotel, aerolineanan nobo ku a kuminsá un buelo pa Kòrsou i tambe e implementashon di e komishon Level Playing Field. E relato anual ta duna tambe un bista di tur e aktividatnan i eventonan ku CHATA a organisá pa asina amplia e konosementu di su miembronan i tambe pa brinda sosten na nan.

E relato anual ta disponibel riba CHATA su wèpsait http://chata.org/annualreport2019/

CHATA publishes its Annual Report 2019

Willemstad June 3, 2020 – On Wednesday June 3, 2020, CHATA published its Annual Report 2019. The first copy of the Annual Report was officially presented by Miles Mercera, President & CEO of CHATA to the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Association Mr. Hans Slier and Mr. Omar van der Dijs.

According to the Annual Report of CHATA, CHATA has been able to maintain its expenses well within budget and managed to close of the year with a positive result of NAfl. 78,288. The Annual Report also gives an overview of the Tourism Industry Performance and the main developments that affected the industry throughout the course of the year. Furthermore, CHATA highlights the industries’ achievements such as hotel performance, additional airlift to the destination and the implementation of the Level Playing Field Committee. Readers will also be able to find an overview of all the activities and events that CHATA undertook to educate and support its members in their business endeavors.

The annual report of CHATA is available to the public on the associations website http://chata.org/annualreport2019/