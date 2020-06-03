GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

On June 3, U.S. Consulate General Curacao supported the voluntary repatriation of 87 U.S. citizens,

REDAKSHON

On June 3, U.S. Consulate General Curacao supported the voluntary repatriation of 87 U.S. citizens, five Legal Permanent Residents, and 15 other travelers from Princess Juliana International Airport on Sint Maarten to Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, NJ with United. A heartfelt thank you to our two U.S. Citizen Liaison Volunteers on Sint Maarten and everyone else who made this successful flight possible.

 

