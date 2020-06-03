Een geweldige vrouw in de zon gezet 2020 Outstanding Woman is postuum Sonia Magdalena Cuales. / Selebrando un gran muhé 2020 muhé ekselente ta póstumo Sonia Magdalena Cuales. / Celebrating again a great woman 2020 Outstanding Woman is posthumous Sonia Magdalena Cuales.

Curaçao, 2 Juni 2020

Een geweldige vrouw in de zon gezet 2020 Outstanding Woman is postuum Sonia Magdalena Cuales.

Willemstad – Sociaal activiste Sonia Magdalena Cuales (Curaçao 3 oktober 1941 – 14 juli 2018) werd afgelopen zaterdag erkend als de 15e Outstanding Woman tijdens de virtuele 17e Jaarlijkse Vrouwelijk Leiderschap Conferentie op Curaçao.

De nieuwe, uitmuntende vrouw die werd erkend als een Caraïbische vrouw die op 76-jarige leeftijd overleed, heeft tijdens haar carrière zeer belangrijk werk verricht waar meisjes en vrouwen nog steeds van profiteren.

Sonia Cuales was altijd betrokken bij en nam actief deel aan een scala van sociale organisaties en vrijwilligerswerk die zich bezig hielden met uitgebreide onderwerpen over vrouwen en ontwikkeling, Caraïbische studies vanuit een sociaal, cultureel en historisch perspectief, en reclame maakte voor en sprak voor eilandnaties in het bredere international toneel – om er een paar te noemen.

Toen de jaarlijkse conferenties over vrouwelijk leiderschap in 2004 van start gingen, gaf Sonia Cuales op basis van haar ervaring met het werken met vrouwen en het kennen van de specifieke uitdagingen voor werkende vrouwen advies over hoe dit een belangrijke gebeurtenis kan worden waar elke vrouw bij betrokken is.

Haar steun bij het starten van dit jaarlijkse evenement helpt de organisatie nog steeds om dit jaarlijkse vrouwelijke samenzijn te blijven organiseren.

Haar onschatbare werk voor vrouwen en meisjes tijdens haar carrière als Social Affairs Officer bij de ECLAC van de Verenigde Naties en haar talrijke bijdragen aan de empowerment van vrouwen op Curaçao is de reden dat Sonia Magdalena Cuales wordt erkend als de 2020 Outstanding Woman.

Deze Outstanding Woman erkenning in een van de Jaarlijkse Vrouwelijk Leiderschap Conferenties op Curaçao sinds 2004 wordt gesymboliseerd met een unieke schoen met hoge hak, een creatie van Reyna Joe, om te laten zien hoe hoog deze Outstanding Woman stond in het leven.

De organisatie van de jaarlijkse Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao kiest de jaarlijkse professionele Outstanding Woman uit het Caribisch gebied, ze moet ouder zijn dan 60 en het professionele werk dat ze deed moet anderen ten goede komen.

Meer gedetailleerde informatie over deze geweldige Outstanding Woman vindt u zo snel mogelijk op de facebook pagina ‘Outstanding Women’.

Op de foto

1 Sonia Magdalena Cuales Outstanding Woman 2020 i.m.

2 van links naar rechts Gladys Cuales dochter van de Outstanding Woman en organisator Reyna Joe.

Selebrando un gran muhé 2020 muhé ekselente ta póstumo Sonia Magdalena Cuales.

Willemstad – Aktivista sosial Sonia Magdalena Cuales (Kòrsou 3 di òktober 1941 – 14 di yüli 2018) a keda rekonosé komo e di 15 Muhé Ekselente durante di e di 17 Konferensia di Liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou.

E Muhé Ekselente nobo a keda rekonosé siendo di Karibe, el a fayesé ku 76 aña i a hasi trabou importante durante di su karera ku ketu bai ta benefisiá mucha muhé i hende muhé.

Sonia Cuales semper tabata envolví i a partisipá aktivamente den vários organisashon sosial i a hasi trabou boluntario relashoná ku diferente tópiko tokante di desaroyo di hende muhé, estudionan karibense for di un punto di bista sosial, kultural i di perspektiva históriko, promoviendo i papiando pa nashonnan isleño riba nivel mas amplio internashonal, djis pa menshoná algun.

Dia ku e Konferensia Anual di Liderazgo Femenino a kuminsá na 2004, Sonia Cuales basá riba su eksperensia trahando ku hende muhé i sabiendo di retonan ku spesífikamente hende muhé ku ta traha tin, a duna konseho di kon hasi esaki un evento importante ku ta inkluí tur hende muhé.

Su trabou impagabel pa hende muhé i mucha muhé durante di su karera komo ofisial enkargá ku asuntunan sosial na Nashonnan Uní ECLAC i su numeroso kontribushonnan na empoderamentu di hende muhé na Kòrsou a pone ku Sonia Magdalena Cuales ta rekonosé komo Muhé Ekselente 2020.

E rekonosementu pa tur Muhé Ekselente rekonosé durante di un di e konferensianan di liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou ta simbolisá den un sapatu hilchi haltu úniko, un kreashon di Reyna Joe, ku ta mustra kon grandi e muhé ekselente a para den bida.

Organisashon di e Konferensia di Liderazgo Femenino na Kòrsou ta skohe tur aña un Muhé Ekselente profeshonal di den Karibe, ku ta riba 60 aña i e trabou profeshonal ku el a hasi mester ta benefisiá otro hende muhé.

Lo pone mas lihé posibel mas detaye di e Muhé Ekselente 2020 riba e página di facebook ‘Outstanding Women’.

Riba potrèt por wak:

1 Sonia Magdalena Cuales Muhé Ekselente 2020 i.m.

2 di robes pa drechi Gladys Cuales yu di e Muhé Ekselente i organisadó Reyna Joe.

Celebrating again a great woman 2020 Outstanding Woman is posthumous Sonia Magdalena Cuales.

Willemstad – Social activist Sonia Magdalena Cuales (Curaçao October 3, 1941 – July 14, 2018) was recognized last Saturday, as the 15th Outstanding Woman during the virtual 17th Annual Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao.

The new outstanding woman who was recognized as a Caribbean woman who passed away at the age of 76 years old did very important work during her career that is still benefitting girls and women today.

Sonia Cuales was always involved and actively participating in an array of social organizations and voluntary work dealing with extensive topics about women and development, Caribbean studies from a social, cultural, and historical perspective, promoting and speaking for island nations in the wider international stage – just to name a few.

When the Annual Female Leadership Conferences started in 2004, Sonia based on her experience working with women and knowing the specific working women challenges, gave advice on how to make this an important event that includes every woman.

Her support when starting this annual event still helps the organization to continue organizing this annual female get together.

Her invaluable work done for women and girls during her career as the Social Affairs Officer at the United Nations ECLAC and her numerous contributions to the empowerment of women in Curacao is the reason that Sonia Magdalena Cuales is recognized as the 2020 Outstanding Woman.

This recognition for Outstanding Woman in one of the Annual Female Leadership Conferences in Curaçao since 2004 is symbolized with a unique high heel shoe, a creation of Reyna Joe, to show how tall this Outstanding Woman stood in life.

The organization of the Annual Female Leadership Conference in Curaçao chooses the annual professional Outstanding Woman from the Caribbean, she must be older than 60 and the professional work she did must benefit others.

More detailed information about this great Outstanding Woman will be ASAP on the facebook page ‘Outstanding Women’.

On the picture

1 Sonia Magdalena Cuales Outstanding Woman 2020 i.m.

2 from left to right Gladys Cuales daughter of the Outstanding Woman and organizer Reyna Joe.