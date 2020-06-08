St. Maarten Tourism Bureau partners with stakeholders to launch ‘Rediscover Your Island’ campaign

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, SHTA, St. Maarten Small Properties Association, Villas, Chamber of Commerce and United tour operator’s foundation collaborates to launch ‘Rediscover Your Island”. The campaign aims to encourage residents to take advantage of lodging specials for staycations and to engage in activities on the island from participating entities.

The campaign focuses on the “Rediscovery” of St. Maarten to encourage our residents to explore and experience St. Maarten again. The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau has recognized the need to stimulate economic activity in the tourist sector and to promote local culture and products. In addition, opportunities are created for our residents, who may have had to cancel travel due to COVID-19, especially as the summer time approaches.

The campaign includes several locations including Alicia’s Inn, Coral Beach Club, L’Esperance Hotel, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Port de Plaisance Resort, Simpson Bay Resort, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort & Casino and much more! The listing and promotions of the various restaurants, activities, and spas will be featured on the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Facebook page, Instagram, and Twitter. For a full listing of hotels and their offers, visit shta.com/staycation.

“St. Maarten has a lot to offer, and it’s important after such a difficult time that residents also enjoy some of the activities, goods, and services that St. Maarten has available. As a people, we take great pride in the fact that we live where most people come to vacation and to indulge. I encourage our residents to re-acquaint yourself with this beautiful island, its joy, and simplicity, and to keep discovering St. Maarten as much as possible and to do so safely. I commend the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and their partners on producing a brilliant campaign.” said the Minister of TEATT, Ludmila de Weever.

Hotels and all participating entities involved have devised property-specific protocols and safety measures to ensure their guests and visitors follow COVID-19 recommendations, and the new global requirement for safe lodging are met.

Also, partnered to promote domestic vacationing is FUN Miles. Fun Miles is going to run a summer campaign promoting staycations and themed ‘FUNcation!‘. The Fun Miles’ goal is to inspire, stimulate, and incentivize our 5.000+ active cardholders on St. Maarten to spend their vacation on the island and have a FUN! time. Additional information may be requested by calling Fun Miles customer service at tel. 543-3301, visiting http://www.funmiles.net or going to facebook.com/fun miles.

“Having a holiday, or a day trip that someone experiences in their own country creates pleasure and pride”.” I encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to rediscover your island, and capture the beauty of our island and create short videos and share with the world” said Director of Tourism, May-Ling Chun.