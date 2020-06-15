SINT MAARTEN POLICE The Sint Maarten Police Force made several arrests over the weekend 

Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, June 15th 2020

The Sint Maarten Police Force made several arrests over the weekend

The Sint Maarten Police Force was kept quite busy with the arrest of various persons for different criminal infractions over this past weekend.

On Saturday afternoon June 13th, 2020, the central dispatch directed several patrols to Beacon Hill area where a female with the initials O. N.J had injured her child during a nervous breakdown. The minor was treated on the scene by paramedics for a laceration to the neck and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further observation. The injuries were not life-threatening. The mother was arrested and transported to the police station where she is being held for questioning. She was later assisted with professional medical help for her condition.

In a subsequent incident, officers arrested two females with the initials A.D.R and T.J G-C who got into a physical altercation.

The altercation took place on June 13th, 2020 on the Montevideo road. The officers received information, which the ladies got into a heated argument which resulted in a physical fight between the two. During the squabble, both ladies injured each other with house objects.

Both suspects were treated by paramedics on the scene for their injuries and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical center.

After receiving medical treatment at the medical center, both suspects were transported to the police station in Philipsburg where they are being held for questioning. This investigation is still ongoing.

The Alpha Team also made an arrest on June 13th, of a woman with the initials V.D.M.S. in an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) as well as the Harbor.

The suspect was taken into custody in connection with her involvement in the smuggling of a large quantity of narcotics via the PJIA on the 29th of May 2020. The suspect was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where she remains in police custody pending further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Kmar, and the Coast Guard.

*Update* Two men arrested for Drive by shooting in Simpson bay

The police received several calls on Sunday morning June 14th 2020 concerning a drive-by shooting that took place on the Sister Modesta Road in Simpson-bay.

At the location the officers were informed by witnesses, that two men in a white Mazda with Dutch plates drove up to the car wash and proceeded to fire several shots at the location.

After firing several shoots, the suspects fled the scene in the direction of Welfare Road. Witnesses assisted the officers with an accurate description of the vehicle that was on the scene and this information was quickly passed along to the central dispatch, who then immediately alerted all other patrols in the area.

Patrols in the area were able to spot the vehicle matching the description, still in the Cole Bay area. The officers quickly stopped the white Mazda and apprehend the two suspected perpetuators. The suspects with the initials I.J and G.J were immediately taken into custody and transported to the police station in Philipsburg where they are being held for questioning. The car was also confiscated pending further investigation.

(Update) Eleven cars were burned in a fire at a car garage in Sucker garden

On Sunday morning June 14th 2020 the Central dispatch directed the police and the fire department Lu-Lu garage in Sucker Garden after receiving several calls that the was an escalating fire in progress.

At the location the patrol noticed that several of the vehicles stored at the garage were engulfed in flames. The fire department who was already on the scene was busy battling to extinguish the burning vehicles. Clouds of black smoke were seen above Sucker-Garden. After a hefty struggle, at the location the firemen on the scene were able to subdue the flames. After assessing the damage it was clear that elven cars were destroyed during the blaze.

The personnel of the Technical department of the police are currently still investigating the cause of this fire. Arson is suspected in this case. This investigation is ongoing