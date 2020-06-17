PANNEFLEK: FIGHT BACK, A COLLECTIVE NEIGHBORHOOD APPROACH TO MOSQUITO CONTROL

The Honorable Minister Richard Panneflek announces that the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor will be executing a Vector Control Awareness Campaign with the slogan “FIGHT BACK, A Neighborhood approach to Mosquito Control” in the communities. The campaign will commence during the week of June

15th, as we move into National Mosquito Control Awareness Week, which is the week of June 21th – 27th 2020.

The ultimate purpose during this campaign is to reduce the menace of a Vector-Borne Disease by eliminating or preventing breeding grounds around areas where people live.

Our surrounding communities are at high risk for mosquito breeding grounds; therefore, households are encouraged to use this time to work together and remove old debris e.g. washing machines, refrigerators, stoves, tires, stagnant water, etc. following VROMI guidance in preparing for the hurricane season as well. Persons are also requested to remove all breeding sites make sure water storage containers are covered properly in and around their property. Let us be vigilant, and make use of the time at home due to COVID-19 and collectively work to prevent the spread of mosquito breeding and mosquito related diseases, as we are reminded to wash our hands and adhere to the 2-meter social distance rule.

The benefits of this campaign are to:

• Improve neighborhood quality.

• Reduce outbreak threats of Zika, Chikungunya, Dengue and other dangerous mosquito borne diseases.

• Have direct connection to mosquito control experts.

• Breakdown barriers within the neighborhood.

Examples of what you can do to prevent mosquito breeding grounds are:

put plants in soil not water; drain water from pools when not in use, recycle used tires or keep them protected from rain, avoid stagnant water in pots or trays, keep septic tanks sealed properly, drain & dump any standing water, frequently scrub vases & containers to remove mosquito eggs, keep rain barrels covered tightly; just to mention a few.

CPS Vector Control Team will continue to monitor critical areas in public spaces that can serve as potential breeding grounds for mosquitos. For any mosquito related questions or concerns, please email vector-control@sintmaartengov.org with supporting pictures and a contact number. Please also note that you can contact the vector team at (721) 542- 1122 / (721) 542- 1222 / (721) 542- 1322 / (721) 542- 1540 to report a mosquito nuisance or request assistance.