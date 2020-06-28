Kon nos tin ku interpreta e potret aki.
Kon nos tin ku interpreta e potret aki. Na unda kos a bai robes. Un hoben ehemplar ku stima su pais. Awor aki ta detene pa un manifestashon pasivo. Kon bin e manifestashon pasivo a bira un disturbio ku a sali foi man?.
Ken ta tras di tur loke a bai robes ku awor e hoben Mutueel ta enkarsela?
Tin masha hopi vershon ta sirkula di diferente angulo. Tin ta bisa ku hendenan ku mente maligno a mal influensia e hoben Mutueel. I ku na final nan a hala tras i laga e hoben aki su so para pa karga ku tur e kargonan ku a bini kontra di dje. I ku esun of esunan mes ta kana rond manera nada no a pasa. Hopi ta pensa ku Minister Presidente i Minister di Hustisia mester bai personalmente bai papia ku e hoben aki i skucha tog loke e ke bisa ku e no por a bisa paso e no a haña e chens pa hasi esaki. Kiko lo para ku futuro di e hoben Mutueel. Unda tur e personanan ku tabata konseha e ta awor aki?
