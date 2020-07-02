Gobièrnu ta hasi traspaso di maneho di Kompleho Deportivo Marie Pampoen / Government Transfers Management of Marie Pampoen Sports Complex

Gobièrnu ta hasi traspaso di maneho di Kompleho Deportivo Marie Pampoen

WILLEMSTAD- 1 di yüli 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ku ta enkargá ku desaroyo di e área di rekreo na Marie Pampoen a organisá un enkuentro kaminda Gobièrnu di Kòrsou a hasi traspaso ofisial di maneho di e kompleho deportivo bèk na Fundashon pa Progreso Marie Pampoen. Na 2015 Gobièrnu a enkargá CTB ku desaroyo di e área di rekreo na Marie Pampoen. E proyekto aki ta un inisiativa di Ministerio di Desaroyo Ekonómiko huntu ku Ministerio di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano i Ministerio di Salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa. E promé fase kual a enserá konstrukshon di e aria parti Wèst a keda konkluí na 2017. Konstrukshon di e kompleho deportivo esta fase 2 di e proyekto a start na 2018 i a keda konkluí awor.

Durante di e enkuentro, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano sra. Zita Jesus-Leito a firma un akuerdo di maneho ku e fundashon. Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko dr. Steven Martina kompañá pa Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano sra. Zita Jesus-Leito, Minister di Salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa sra. Suzy Camelia-Römer, Minister di Desaroyo Sosial, Labor i Bienestar sr. Hensley Koeiman i sra. Lizette Sambo-Velder den representashon di Ministerio di Enseñansa, Kultura, Siensia i Deporte (OCWS) a hasi entrega di e yabinan di e kompleho deportivo na sr. Andy Janga i sr. Silvin Maduro di e fundashon.

Fundashon pa Progreso Marie Pampoen a risibí un kompleho deportivo nobo i moderno ku ta inkluí un edifisio ku espasio pa un ofisina, snèk, terasa, kamerín i tualèt. Tambe tin un vèlt multi funshonal pa basketbòl, vòlibòl, mini futbòl, dos vèlt pa bolas criollas i un vèlt pa futbòl ku yerba artifisial. CTB i demas partnernan den e proyekto ta gradisí tur usuario di e aria i spesialmente habitantenan di Marie Pampoen pa e koperashon risibí durante di e trayekto di konstrukshon. Ta konta ku e koperashon kontinuo di tur bishitante ku ta hasi uso di e área pa kuid’é i manten’é komo un lugá agradabel pa nos mes hendenan i turistanan por rekreá.

Government Transfers Management of Marie Pampoen Sports Complex

WILLEMSTAD- July 1, 2020 – At a get-together recently organized by the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), which coordinates the development of the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area, the Government of Curaçao officially transferred the sports complex’s management back into the hands of Fundashon pa Progreso Marie Pampoen. In 2015, the Government put the CTB in charge of developing the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area. The project is an initiative of the Ministry of Economic Development, together with the Ministry of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning and the Ministry of Public Health, the Environment and Nature. Phase 1, which involved the construction of the western section, was completed in 2017. Phase 2 of the project—constructing of the sports complex—began in 2018 and has now been completed.

At the get-together, Mrs. Zita Jesus-Leito, representing the Ministry of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning signed a management agreement with the foundation. The Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Steven Martina, accompanied by the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Ms. Zita Jesus-Leito, the Minister of Public Health, the Environment and Nature Mrs. Suzy Camelia-Römer, Mr. Hensley Koeiman, Minister of Social Development, Labor and Welfare (SOAW) and Mrs. Lizette Sambo-Velder representing the Ministry of Education, Culture, Science and Sports (OCWS) handed over the keys of the sports complex to the foundation represented by Mr. Andy Janga and Mr. Silvin Maduro.

Fundashon pa Progreso Marie Pampoen now has a new and modern sports complex at its disposal, including a building that can house an office, a snack bar, a terrace, dressing rooms and toilets. The complex also includes a multifunctional basketball, volleyball and mini soccer field, two “bolas criollas” (boules) fields and an artificial-grass soccer field. The CTB and its partners in this project wish to thank all visitors to the area, and especially the inhabitants of Marie Pampoen, for their patience and understanding in connection with any inconveniences during the construction phase. We are counting on the continued cooperation of all visitors to the area, to care for the area and keep it clean and enjoyable, both for our own community and for all visitors to the island.