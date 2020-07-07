Un tarheta di débito nobo ku mas benefisio pa e kliente Banco di Caribe ta introdusí su Mastercard Debit Card ku lo duna un mihó eksperensia / Een nieuwe betaalpas met meer voordelen Banco di Caribe introduceert haar Mastercard Debit Card / A new Debit Card with more benefits for the customer Banco di Caribe introduces an all new experience with the Mastercard Debit Card 

Un tarheta di débito nobo ku mas benefisio pa e kliente

Banco di Caribe ta introdusí su Mastercard Debit Card ku lo duna un mihó eksperensia

WILLEMSTAD: Sr. Fons Simon, CEO i General Manager di Banco di Caribe na lansamentu di e tarheta di débito nobo ta suprayá e vishon di Banco di Caribe, indikando ku e banko ta komprometé pa ofresé klientenan un banko di futuro i awe, esei ta keda konfirmá ku introdukshon di e tarheta di débito Mastercard. E tarheta aki no ta simplemente unu mas, sino unu ku ta konta ku sosten di e plataforma di Mastercard i di Maestro pa e kliente por hasi diferente tipo di transakshon usando e fondonan ku e tin riba su kuenta koriente òf di spar. E tarheta di débito nobo tin e opshon pa hasi transakshon pasando e tarheta na un distansia chikitu estilo ‘Tap-and-Go’ na un mashin di pago. Ademas, e ta konta ku un diseño modèrno, ya ku kontrali na e tarheta tradishonal e ta vèrtikal!

E tarheta di débito modèrno:

E tarheta di débito Mastercard tin un koló oraño i un diseño vèrtikal. E ta remplasá e tarheta di débito aktual di Banco di Caribe i tin hopi mas benefisio. Pa e kliente por disfrutá di esakinan, e mester aktivá e tarheta promé. E kliente ta haña un splikashon di e prosedimentu den e pakete di informashon ku e lo risibí huntu ku su tarheta nobo. Kon pa hasi esaki nos ta splika den un karta ku e kliente lo risibí huntu ku e tarheta di débito nobo.

E tarheta di débito Mastercard tin aseptashon mundial. Aparte ku e tarheta ta funshoná riba e plataforma di Mastercard, Banco di Caribe su tarheta di débito nobo lo sigui funshoná optimalmente riba e plataforma di Maestro. Ademas, e ta bini ku fasilidat di pago online ku ta duna e kliente e posibilidat pa kumpra ‘online’ via ‘webshop’ usando e fondonan ku e tin riba su kuenta koriente.

Un fasilidat di pago mas ku e tarheta di débito Mastercard tin ta ‘Tap and Go’. Na momento ku e mashin di pago i un tarheta ta ekipá ku e teknologia di ‘near field communication’ (NFC), no mester insertá e tarheta mas den e mashin, sino djis pone (‘Tap’) na e pantaya pa hasi un transakshon. Otro karakterístikanan eksistente ku lo keda vigente ku e tarheta nobo ta e opshon pa paga ku chip, kambio di PIN na kualke ATM di Banco di Caribe i servisio di ‘SMS Alert’.

Distribushon di e tarheta di débito nobo

Klientenan ku ta usando un tarheta di débito bálido lo risibí e tarheta di débito Mastercard nobo via pòst na e adrès ku ta registrá na banko. Ta p’esei ta importante pa bo datonan ta korekto i aktual. E distribushon di e tarheta di débito nobo ta bai den fase i ta kuminsá pronto. E kliente ku resientemente a apliká pa un tarheta di débito, lo risibí un yamada di un representante di banko pa por pasa buska e tarheta nobo. Pa mas informashon por konsultá e sekshon di pregunta i kontesta rápido riba http://www.bancodicaribe.com, Ademas, por yama 432 3555, un línea di telefòn spesial pa tur detaye relashoná ku Banco di Caribe su tarheta di débito nobo. Ta invitá tur kliente pa keda pendiente mas informashon ku Banco di Caribe lo duná durante di e próksimo temporada.

Een nieuwe betaalpas met meer voordelen

Banco di Caribe introduceert haar Mastercard Debit Card

WILLEMSTAD: Banco di Caribe timmert al jaren aan de weg om haar doelstelling tot modernisering te realiseren. Dit doet zij door de introductie van producten en diensten die aansluiten aan de verwachtingen van de klant. De hedendaagse technologie biedt allerlei mogelijkheden om betalen gemakkelijker te maken, en om de klanten van deze gemakken te voorzien, introduceert Banco di Caribe haar nieuwe Mastercard Debit Card. Met deze betaalpas kan de klant wereldwijd geld opnemen en betalen bij alle betaalmachines die aangesloten zijn aan Mastercard Debit en Maestro. Ook bestaat er de mogelijkheid om ‘online’ te betalen en voor bepaalde bedragen slechts de betaalpas tegen de machine aan te houden om de aankoop te voldoen. Dit laatste ‘Tap-and-Go’ systeem, versnelt het betaalproces, waardoor winkelen nog sneller en eenvoudiger gaat. De nieuwe betaalpas is nu verticaal en oranje van kleur om nadruk te leggen op de vernieuwde en moderne uitstraling van Banco di Caribe.

Voordelen van de Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card

De moderne betaalpas vervangt de huidige betaalpas en biedt allerlei voordelen. Zo kan de nieuwe betaalpas wereldwijd gebruikt worden in winkels waar Mastercard Debit en Maestro geaccepteerd worden. Daarnaast kan de klant via webwinkels aankopen doen en online met de pas betalen, die gekoppeld is aan een betaalrekening. Bovendien biedt de pas de mogelijkheid om sneller te betalen door de ‘Tap–and-Go’ -faciliteit. Als de betaalautomaat over de ‘near field communication’ (NFC)-technologie beschikt, hoeft de klant de pas niet meer in het apparaat te steken om te betalen, maar kan hij deze slechts tegen het scherm aanhouden (‘Tap’) om een transactie te verrichten. Andere bestaande opties die ook mogelijk blijven met de Mastercard Debit Card, zijn de mogelijkheid om met chip te betalen, de mogelijkheid om de PIN bij iedere pinautomaat van Banco di Caribe te wijzigen en de ‘SMS Alert’-service.

Distributie van de nieuwe betaalpas

Om van de voordelen te kunnen genieten, moet de klant de pas eerst activeren. De klanten die al gebruik maken van een geldige betaalpas van Banco di Caribe, zullen via de post hun nieuwe betaalpas ontvangen samen met een informatiepakket en een brief waarin het activeringsproces wordt uitgelegd. Klanten die recentelijk een betaalpas hebben aangevraagd, zullen door een bankmedewerker gebeld worden om de nieuwe pas op te komen halen.

De distributie van de betaalpassen gebeurt in fases en begint binnenkort. Om zeker te zijn dat onze klanten hun nieuwe betaalpas in goede orde ontvangen, is het belangrijk dat het juiste adres bij de bank geregistreerd staat. Het is daarom van groot belang dat u uw informatie bij de bank actualiseert.

Voor meer informatie kan de meest gestelde vraag- en antwoordlijst op de website http://www.bancodicaribe.com worden geraadpleegd, of kan gebeld worden naar 432 3555. Dit is een nummer dat speciaal wordt gebruikt om informatie te verstrekken over de nieuwe betaalpas van Banco di Caribe. De bank zal in de komende periode meer informatie blijven verstrekken.

A new Debit Card with more benefits for the customer

Banco di Caribe introduces an all new experience with the Mastercard Debit Card

WILLEMSTAD: In the process of modernizing the bank, Banco di Caribe has introduce different products and services that meet customer expectations. Considering today’s technology that offers all kinds of possibilities to make payment easier, Banco di Caribe is now introducing its new Mastercard Debit Card. With this debit card, the customer can withdraw money and pay worldwide at all payment terminals that are connected to Mastercard Debit and Maestro platform. There is also the possibility to shop online and to pay with the Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card. Moreover, customers can make payments by using the Tap-and-Go system where you simply hold the Debit Card against the payment terminal screen to pay small amount purchases. This payment option speeds up the payment process, making shopping even faster and easier. The new Debit Card is now vertical and orange in color to emphasize the renewed and modern look of Banco di Caribe.

Advantages of the Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card

The Banco di Caribe Mastercard Debit Card replaces the current Debit Card and has many more benefits for the customer. For example, the Mastercard Debit Card is accepted worldwide in shops where Mastercard Debit and Maestro are accepted. Customers can also use the Debit Card to make purchases online via the web shop by using the funds in their current account. In addition, the Mastercard Debit Card offers the possibility to pay faster through the Tap-and-Go facility. If the payment terminal has the Near Field Communication (NFC) technology, the customer no longer has to insert the card into the device to pay, but can just hold (Tap) it against the screen to make a transaction. Other existing options that also remain possible with the Mastercard Debit Card are the possibility to pay with chip, to change the PIN at every Banco di Caribe ATM and the SMS Alert service.

Distribution of the new Debit Card

To enjoy these benefits, the customer must first activate the card. Customers who are using a valid Debit Card will receive their new card in an information package including a letter explaining the activation process. Customers, who recently applied for a Banco di Caribe Debit Card will be called by a bank representative to inform that their new card is ready for pick-up.

The distribution of the Mastercard Debit Card will be in phases through postal service and will start soon. To ensure that our customers receive their new debit card in good order, it is important that the correct address is registered with the bank. It is therefore imperative that you update your information with the bank. For more information, please visit the FAQ section on http://www.bancodicaribe.com, or call 432 3555. This number is made available especially for all your Mastercard Debit Card questions. The bank will continue to provide more information in the coming period.