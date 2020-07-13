ENTRY AND QUARANTINE POLICY SABA

Reference is made to the entry and quarantine policy of Saba and the latest emergency ordinance Covid-19 dated June 30, 2020. This is the updated risk categorization of countries as of July 10. Further explanation is provided regarding the decision for this categorization per country. This update now also includes the in-between categories of yellow and green and orange and red. The reason to make this further differentiation is that the country can be of low risk, but still due to circumstances not as low as Saba. For the green and orange combination, this means that travel to and from this country can be opened more without quarantine requirements, but that complete opening for leisure and tourism is still not advised. All persons that want to enter Saba can email info@Sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor, requests are dealt with case by case.

Travel to and from St. Eustatius

St. Eustatius is categorized as low risk. It has a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There have been no persons that tested positive in over two months. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and St. Eustatius without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure. Due to the current favorable epidemiological situation on St. Maarten and its decision to remain closed to the United States, persons can transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba.

Travel to and from Bonaire

Bonaire is categorized as low risk. It has a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There have been no persons that tested positive in over two months. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and Bonaire without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure. Because Bonaire, however, is also opening to the Netherlands and some other European countries, the situation will be monitored very closely. Due to the current favorable epidemiological situation on St. Maarten and its decision to remain closed to the United States, persons can transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba.

Travel to and from Curacao

Curacao is categorized as low risk. It has a comparable favorable epidemiological situation as Saba. There have been no persons that tested positive in over six weeks. Therefore, travel is completely opened between Saba and Curacao without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. This also includes leisure. Because Curacao, however, is also opening up to the Netherlands and some other European countries, the situation will be monitored very closely. Due to the current favorable epidemiological situation on St. Maarten and its decision to remain closed to the United States, persons can transit on St. Maarten to and from Saba.

Travel to and from St. Maarten

St. Maarten was categorized as medium risk and is now categorized as low/medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba yet. However, there have been no persons that tested positive in over four weeks. St. Maarten was mainly categorized as medium risk before because of its policy to open back up completely, to South, Central, and North America. On July 8, it was announced that this decision is postponed until August 1. Therefore, the categorization changed to low/medium risk. This means that travel is open for essential travel and works between Saba and St. Maarten, that transits on St. Maarten airport are possible to and from other destinations, without the requirement to quarantine upon arrival on Saba. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited.

Travel from Europe

Europe is categorized as medium risk. It does not have a comparable epidemiological situation as Saba. Despite diminishing local transmissions, Covid-19 and the risk of infection and introduction by travelers from these areas are still there. With additional travel measures, such as a quarantine upon arrival and hygiene measures, the risk can be mitigated. This means that travel exceptions for travel to Saba are only possible for repatriation, essential workers, medical travelers, medical students, and Saban students that live abroad with additional quarantine requirements. Leisure travel to Saba is still prohibited.

Travel from South, Central, and North America