TRAFFIC ALERT: DRIVE WITH CAUTION. HAZARDOUS ROAD CONDITIONS POSSIBLE DUE TO FORECASTED HEAVY RAINFALL – HEAVY RAINFALL ADVISORY

11 July 2020
Motorists are advised to drive with caution due to potentially hazardous road conditions throughout the country expected from a passing tropical wave, Fire Department Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said on Satruday.
The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for the country from July 11 to Sunday morning July 12.
MDS forecast the possibility of some moderate to heavy isolated thunderstorms at times accompanied by gusty winds. Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
As a precautionary measure, motorists must be observant to avoid any low-lying flooded areas until water levels subside in the event of heavy rainfall.
Motorists driving along hillsides should drive with caution and beware of rock-falls and possible landslides.

