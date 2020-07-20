From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 19th 2020

Detectives currently investigating a kidnapping.

The Detective Departments are currently investigating an incident that took place Thursday, July 16th, 2020 around 7:30 pm, after receiving several calls of a kidnapping of a male in the Cay-Bay area.

The Police Patrols received information that the male in question was blocked in by a dark-colored vehicle while driving in the area of Maho. The male was then pulled out of his vehicle, tied up, and placed in another car that also appeared on the scene. Both vehicles later drove off with the victim in a unknown direction

After receiving the information, several police patrols were directed to the area of Cay-Bay in search of vehicles and the victim. While the patrols were busy searching the area the Dispatch Center received information that one of the vehicles involved in the alleged kidnapping was spotted close to the Cay-Bay cemetery.

The officers quickly rushed to the location and noticed a dark-colored car fitting the description of one of the vehicles involved. While approaching the vehicle, three unknown men exited the vehicle and begin to run in different directions. The officers immediately started a foot chase in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.

After a short foot chase, the officers were able to apprehend one of the suspects with initials S.H. in the Cay Bay cemetery. A search of the area was carried out by the other officers but the other two culprits were able to evade arrest.

Upon closer inspection of the dark-colored car, the police found the kidnapped victim tied up in the car.

The paramedics were called to the scene to check on well-being of the victim as well as treat a injure he received to his ear. The victim was later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical center for further observation.

The vehicle was confiscated and the suspect S.H. was brought to the police station for questioning. After being questioned the suspect was incarcerated pending further investigations. This investigation is still ongoing

The Sint Maarten Police Force is asking the community to be vigilant during this time. We are urging the community who may have witnessed this or any other crime to come forward

With any information that may assist finding the rest culprits.

The detectives investigating this case are asking for witness (es) to contact the station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous

via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.