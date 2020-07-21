Openbaar Ministerie BES INTRODUCTION OF JUVENILE CRIMINAL LAW

INTRODUCTION OF JUVENILE CRIMINAL LAW

Juvenile criminal law will be introduced in the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba) on 1 August 2020. A long-cherished wish of all kinds of agencies, including youth assistance, the police, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Common Court.

Juvenile criminal law is a form of criminal law as it is in principle applied to minors, usually between the ages of 12 and 18. On the one hand, juvenile criminal law serves to defend the public interest and to do justice to minors; on the other hand, juvenile criminal law protects the interests of (sometimes vulnerable) minors. For example, the maximum sentences are considerably lower and cases are presented differently in the media than with adult criminal law. The penalties for the same offenses are less severe in juvenile criminal law than in adult criminal law. Children under 12 cannot be prosecuted.

The (binding) educational nature is an important part of juvenile criminal law. Youth services and the judicial organization of the Caribbean Netherlands (training opportunities) have worked hard to be able to meet these requirements.