From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, July 21th 2020

Shot fired in the Pelican area, no victim or perpetuator found.

The Personnel of the Detective department are currently investigating a situation where shots were fired in the area of Pelican in the early morning hours of July 22nd 2020.

The Police Patrol and Forensics Department were sent to a dwelling on Ruby Drive after the Central dispatch relayed that several gun shots were heard in the vicinity.

Officers who arrived at the scene indeed found indications that several shots were fired at the location. There was blood found at the scene and the personnel of the Forensic Department took samples. A search was done in the area, but neither victim nor perpetuator was encountered.

So far the police have no clear picture of what had took up to now. The forensic department is still collecting evidence in this investigation. More information will be provided as it becomes avaible. If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.