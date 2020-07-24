OVER THE PAST THREE MONTHS ARUBA FIGHTS COVID-19 THROUGH TEAMWORK / DURANTE E ULTIMO 3 LUNA ARUBA A COMBATI COVID-19 POR MEDIO DI TEAMWORK.

OVER THE PAST THREE MONTHS ARUBA FIGHTS COVID-19 THROUGH TEAMWORK

ORANJESTAD – Similar to the rest of the world when the Covid-19 pandemic spread across the globe in March, the residents of Aruba were ordered to shelter in place at home, schools closed, most businesses were not allowed to open and tourism came to a standstill with the border closed.

This is why the Freewinds teamed up with the Aruba Fire Service in coordination with the Aruba Crisis Committee and DVG to fight back against Covid-19 with the purpose to assist the island to get back on its feet and back in business.

With sanitizing starting at the beginning of April using the product D7 the Volunteer Ministers of the Freewinds and the Aruba firefighters had joined forces to sanitize over 120 key locations covering 1.1 million square feet of spaces across Aruba in order to fight against the spread of Covid-19. These locations include schools, churches, centro di barrios, police stations, NGO facilities, government offices and more.

In addition to sanitizing, the Volunteer Ministers distributed over 90,000 Stay Well booklets across Aruba. These booklets provide the proper educational information in an easy to read format with plenty of pictures on how to stay safe, how to sanitize your home or office and what to do when you or a family member becomes ill.

Port Captain of the Freewinds, Mr. Ken Weber, stated, “The Freewinds has been part of the Aruba community for over 30 years. We had the tools necessary to assist in this fight in the form of Stay Well booklets and the D7 product. There was no way we were going to stand by on the sidelines and hope for things to get better. We decided to get involved early. The cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism, Public Health and Sports, the Aruba Fire Service and DVG was excellent. Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.”

With the date for the opening of schools drawing closer the Department of Education became part of the team coordinating the sanitation of schools. Along with this the Stay Well booklets and videos were made available for educating the students.

After sanitizing Commandeur Pieter Boer School and providing the school with a supply of Stay Well booklets, Principal Ustel Cornet said, “This is very good information to have. We will be able to provide the right information from these booklets on what to do. We can use the videos for one of our first lessons. Thank you very much for what you do. God bless you”.

Now that the border is open and people arrive from other countries it is inevitable that the cases of Covid-19 will increase. That is why it is so important that all protocols are kept in to protect you personally as well as others in order to keep the number of cases to a minimum. To find out how this can be done visit http://www.scientology.org/staywell

DURANTE E ULTIMO 3 LUNA ARUBA A COMBATI COVID-19 POR MEDIO DI TEAMWORK.

Oranjestad- Mescos cu otro parti di mundo ora cu e pandémico di Covid-19 a plama mundialmente na maart, residentenan di Aruba awordo obliga pa “Shelter in Place” na cas, scolnan a sera, mayoría di comercio no a wordo permiti pa habri y turismo a para completamente ora nos fronteranan a sera.

Pa e motibo aki Freewinds a traha hunto cu Departamento di Brandweer en coordinación cu e Comision di Crisis di Aruba y DVG den e lucha contra Covid-19 cu e meta pa yuda e isla y e economía bek riba su pia.

A cuminsa desinfecta na comienzo di april usando e producto D7. E Ministerio di Boluntario di Freewinds hunto cu e Departamento di Brandweer di Aruba a sera cabes pa desinfecta mas cu 120 localidad, cubriendo 1.1 miyon pia cuadra di espacio rond di Aruba, den e lucha pa Covid-19 no plama riba nos isla. E localidadnan a inclui scolnan, misanan,centro di bario, wardanan di polis, facilidadnan di nos fundacionan, oficinanan di gobierno y mas.

Hunto cu e servicio di desinfecta, e Ministerio di Boluntario di Freewinds a distribui mas di 90.000 buki di “Stay Well” riba nos isla.

E bukinan aki ta duna información educacional apropia den un formato hopi fácil pa lesa y cu hopi portret con pa mantene bo mes saludabel, con pa desinfecta bo cas of bo oficina y kiko pa hasi ora abo of un miembro di bo famia bira malo.

Port Capatain di Freewinds, Sr. Ken Weber, a bisa, “ Freewinds a forma parti di e comunidad Arubano pa mas di 30 aña. Nos Tabata tin e hermentnan necesario pa yuda den e lucha den forma di e bukinan di “Stay WEll” y e producto D7. Di ningún manera nos lo a para na banda y spera cu cos lo mehora. Nos a dicidi di tempran pa envolvi nos mes. E cooperación entre e Ministerio di Turismo, Salud Publico y Deporte, Departamento di Bombero y DVG tawata excelente. Maske nos ta manteniendo nos distancia, nos ta hunto den esaki.”

Mientras e fecha di reapertura di nos scolnan tawata asercando e Departamento di Enseñansa a bira otro parti di e equipo coordinando e proceso di desinfecta e scolnan. Banda di esaki e bukinan di “Stay Well” y e videonan a wordo obsekia pa educa e studiantenan.

Despues di a desinfecta Commandeur Pieter Boer School y obsequiando e scol un cantidad di buki di “Stay Well” E cabesante, Sra. Ustelle Cornet a bisa:” Esaki ta hopi bon informacion pa tin. Nos lo por duna e información correcto na nos alumnonan usando e bukinan aki. Nos por usa e videonan pa un di nos prome lesnan. Hopi danki pa loke boso ta hasi. Dios bendishona boso.”

Awo cu nos fronteranan a habri y hende ta yega di otro paisnan, ta inevitabel cu casonan di Covid-19 lo subi.

Pesey ta asina importante pa e protocolnan wordo sigui pa proteha abo personalmente y tambe otronan pa asina mantene e cantidad di casonan na un minimo.

Pa haya sa mas con esaki por wordo hasi bishita http://www.scientology.org/staywell

oOo