Abbott su sistema FreeStyle Libre, un Teknologia Revolushonario pa

Monitoreo di Glukosa Kontinuo pa hende diabétiko awor ta optenibel na Kòrsou

Diabetes Mellitus (DM) a bira un gran epidemia. Ta estimá ku tin mas ku 463 mion adulto na mundo ku ta biba ku diabétis i mas ku 48 mion persona den region Nort Amérika i Caribe. Ta pronostiká ku pa 2045 e lo oumentá na 63 mion, esaki segun Federashon Internashonal di Diabétis.

Na Kòrsou, tin 116,000 adulto i e porsentahe di diabétis den e grupo di edat aki ta 17%, loke ta resultá den 19,700 kaso di diabétis den adulto.

Abbott, e kompania mundial di kuido médiko, a anunsiá awe ku e sistema FreeStyle® Libre, un teknologia revolushonario di detekshon di glukosa pa adulto i mucha (di 4 aña bai ariba) ku diabétis ta optenibel na Kòrsou.

E sistema di FreeStyle® Libre ta lesa e nivel di glukosa atraves di un sensor ku ta wòrdu usá den e parti patras di e brasa ariba- durante, i te ku 14 dia. Ku un skèn rápido di apénas 1 sekònde, i ku un ‘lesadó’, e usuario ta risibí informashon di e glukosa- den tempu real, kada minüt, tendensia i patronchinan, i diferente peilu indikando e nivel di glukosa sin ku mester prek. Ademas, no mester prek e dede mas.

E sensor por lesa e nivelnan di glukosa asta ku paña bistí, esaki ta hasi e tèstmentu mas kómodo i diskreto, tambe e ta resistente na awa i por wòrdu usá na momentu di baña òf durante natashon. E ‘lesadó’ por warda te hasta 90 dia di informashon i por duna historial instantanio di e nivel di glukosa si tin mester, den transkurso di tempu.

E datonan di e sistema FreeStyle® Libre por duna un bista instantanio di e fluktuashonnan di glukosa di un persona durante un dia típiko, ku por revelá tendensianan di suku abou, òf sanger abou, òf jùist suku haltu destiná pa fasilitá un mihó maneho di e diabétis. Na momentu ku ta midi, kapturá i warda e informashonnan di glukosa kontinuamente, personanan diabétiko i su médiko(nan) por mira e patronchi den transkurso di tempu i hasi ahuste na e pashènt su estilo di bida, e dieta òf e tratamentu.

Estudionan resien a mustra ku usuarionan di e sistema FreeStyle® Libre a mira mehorashon den e manera kon ta kontrolá e glukosa, tambe e echo ku despues di tempu e hiperglucemia i hipoglucemia a disminuí, manera e redukshon di hospitalisashon i e nivelnan di HbA1C.

“Nos a mira hopi benefisio ku a keda komprobá tambe di e teknologia FreeStyle® Libre serka personanan ku ta biba ku diabétis, i ku ademas a kambia bida di mas ku 2 mion hende rònt mundu”, esaki di akuerdo ku Douglas Barbieri, direktor médiko, Latinoamérika, Kuido Diabétiko na Abbott. “Awor tur hende ku ta biba ku diabétis na Kòrsou tin akseso na un aparato efektivo i presis pa monitoreo kontinuo di glukosa p’asina mehorá e resultado di nan salu, i tin un mihó kalidat di bida”.

###

Tokante e sistema FreeStyle Libre

Abbott su teknologia FreeStyle® Libre, ta é sensor #1 pa monitoreo di glukosa usa rònt mundo, e ta lesa nivel di glukosa via di un sensor ku por wòrdu bistí na parti patras di e brasa ariba, eliminando e nesesidat pa prek dede. E portafolio di FreeStyle® Libre a mehorá bida di mas ku 2 mion hende, den 50 pais.

Het FreeStyle Libre-systeem van Abbott, een Revolutionaire Technologie voor Continu Glucosemonitoring voor mensen met diabetes, is nu beschikbaar op Curaçao

Diabetes Mellitus (DM) is een grote epidemie geworden. Naar schatting zijn er wereldwijd meer dan 463 miljoen volwassenen met diabetes en meer dan 48 miljoen mensen in Noord-Amerika en het Caribisch gebied; naar verwachting zal dit volgens de International Diabetes Federation tegen 2045 oplopen tot 63 miljoen.

Op Curaçao zijn er 116.000 volwassenen en de prevalentie van diabetes onder deze leeftijdsgroep is 17%, wat resulteert in 19.700 gevallen van diabetes bij volwassenen.

Abbott, het wereldwijde zorgbedrijf, kondigde vandaag de beschikbaarheid aan van het FreeStyle® Libre-systeem, een revolutionaire glucosemetingstechnologie voor volwassenen en kinderen (4 jaar en ouder) met diabetes op Curaçao.

Het FreeStyle Libre-systeem leest glucosespiegels via een sensor die tot 14 dagen op de achterkant van de bovenarm wordt gedragen. Met een snelle scan van één seconde met een ‘lezer’ krijgen gebruikers elke minuut realtime glucosemetingen, historische trends en patronen en pijlen die aangeven waar de glucosespiegel naartoe gaat zonder dat ze hoeven te prikken. Bovendien is er geen vingerprikkalibratie nodig.

De sensor kan glucosespiegels door kleding aflezen, waardoor testen comfortabeler en discreter wordt, hij is ook waterbestendig en kan onder de douche en tijdens het zwemmen worden gedragen. De lezer heeft tot 90 dagen aan gegevens en biedt een historische momentopname van de glucosespiegels in de tijd.

De gegevens van het FreeStyle Libre-systeem bieden een visuele momentopname van de glucoseschommelingen van een persoon op een normale dag, wat hypoglycemische (lage bloedsuikerspiegel) en hyperglycemische (hoge bloedsuikerspiegel) trends kan onthullen die bedoeld zijn om een ​​betere diabetesbehandeling te vergemakkelijken. Door glucosespiegelgegevens continu te meten, vast te leggen en op te slaan, kunnen mensen met diabetes en hun artsen in de loop van de tijd patronen zien en aanpassingen maken in levensstijl, dieet of behandeling.

Recente studies toonden aan dat gebruikers van het FreeStyle Libre-systeem een ​​verbeterde glucoseregulatie, verminderde tijd bij hyperglycemie en hypoglycemie, evenals verminderde ziekenhuisopnames en HbA1C-spiegels hebben.

“We hebben de bewezen voordelen van de FreeStyle Libre-technologie gezien voor mensen met diabetes, die het leven van meer dan 2 miljoen mensen over de hele wereld hebben veranderd”, zegt Douglas Barbieri, medisch directeur, Latijns-Amerika, Diabetes Care bij Abbott. “Nu hebben mensen met diabetes op Curaçao toegang tot een effectief en nauwkeurig apparaat voor continu glucosemonitoring, om de gezondheidsresultaten te verbeteren en tot een betere levenskwaliteit te leiden.”

Over het FreeStyle Libre-systeem

De FreeStyle Libre-technologie van Abbott, het # 1 sensorgebaseerde glucosemonitoringsysteem dat wereldwijd wordt gebruikt, leest de glucosespiegels via een sensor die op de achterkant van de bovenarm kan worden gedragen, waardoor er geen vingerprikjes nodig zijn. Het FreeStyle Libre-portfolio heeft het leven van meer dan twee miljoen mensen in 50 landen veranderd.

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre System, a Revolutionary Continuous Glucose Monitoring Technology for People with Diabetes, is Now Available in Curaçao

Diabetes Mellitus (DM) has become a major epidemic. It is estimated that there are more than 463 million adults worldwide that live with diabetes and more than 48 million people in the North America and Caribbean Region; it is expected that by 2045 this will rise to 63 million, according to the International Diabetes Federation.

In Curaçao, there are 116,000 adults and the prevalence of diabetes among this age group is 17%, resulting in 19,700 cases of diabetes in adults.

Abbott, the global healthcare company, announced today the availability of the FreeStyle® Libre system, a revolutionary glucose sensing technology for adults and children (aged 4 and older) with diabetes, in Curaçao.

The FreeStyle Libre system reads glucose levels through a sensor worn on the back of the upper arm for up to 14 days. With a quick, one-second scan with a reader, users get real-time glucose readings every minute, historical trends and patterns, and arrows showing where glucose levels are going without having to finger prick. In addition, no finger prick calibration is needed.

The sensor can read glucose levels through clothing, making testing more comfortable and discreet, it is also water-resistant and can be worn in the shower and during swimming. The reader has up to 90 days of data and provides a historical snapshot of glucose levels over time.

The data from the FreeStyle Libre system provides a visual snapshot of a person’s glucose fluctuations during a typical day, which can reveal hypoglycemic (low blood sugar) and hyperglycemic (high blood sugar) trends intended to help facilitate better diabetes management. By measuring, capturing and storing glucose level data continuously, people with diabetes and their doctors can see patterns over time and make adjustments to lifestyle, diet or treatment.

Recent studies showed that users of the FreeStyle Libre system have improved glucose control, decreased time in hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia as well as reduced hospitalizations, and HbA1C levels.

“We’ve seen the proven benefits of the FreeStyle Libre technology for people living with diabetes, which has changed the lives of more than 2 million people across the world,” said Douglas Barbieri, medical director, Latin America, Diabetes Care at Abbott. “Now people living with diabetes in Curaçao have access to an effective and accurate device for continuous glucose monitoring to improve health outcomes and lead to better quality of life.”

###

About the FreeStyle Libre System

Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre technology, the #1 sensor-based glucose monitoring system used worldwide, reads glucose levels through a sensor that can be worn on the back of the upper arm, eliminating the need for fingersticks. The FreeStyle Libre portfolio has changed the lives of more than two million people across 50 countries.