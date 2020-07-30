NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) will host a farewell ceremony for the Dutch detachment that have supported the local police force for more than two years after the devastation of hurricane Irma.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Korps Politie Sint Maarten

 

 

 

PROGRAM:  Departure “ Nationale Politie”  

 

On Friday July 31st 2020 Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) will host a farewell ceremony for the Dutch detachment that have supported the local police force for more than two years after the devastation of hurricane Irma.

For this occasion, the colleagues of KPSM and NP will march in front of the police station in Philipsburg for the last time together.  Hereafter a small ceremony will be held on the parking space behind the Richardson Building. 

Date:   31 July 2020

Time:  01.00 pm. until 04.00 p.m.

Venue:  Richardson Parking-lot the in back of the Police Head Quarters at the Walter R. Kramers Building, E. Camille Richardson Street.

01.00 p.m. -01.10 pm     Guests and colleagues arrive and are seated.

01.10 p.m. – 01.15 pm    Marching peloton will arrive at location for the beginning of the ceremony.

01.16 pm – 01.20 pm      Well-coming and establishing of protocol.

01.22 pm – 01.25 pm      Singing of the Sint Maarten anthem followed a brief opening speech by    

                                      Inspector E. S. Josepha.

01.28 pm – 01.35 pm       Minister of Justice is invited to give her speech. 

01.40 pm – 01.45 pm      Speech from the representative of the Dutch Detachment

01.40 pm – 01.50 pm      Words of thanks from Chief Prosecutor  Miss. M Mol. 

01.55 pm – 02.00 pm      Chief of Police Carl John gives the final speech.

                                      End of ceremony.

 

02.00 pm – 04.00pm    Colleagues are invited to have snacks and socializing.

 

              

            Covid -19 protocols should be adhere to during this ceremony 

 

You May Also Like

Prome Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes:RESUMEN DI SIMAN DI PROME MINISTER EVELYN WEVER-CROES

REDAKSHON 0

​BOLETIN SPESIAL No. 2, KANSELASHON PA MAL TEMPU

REDAKSHON 0

BREAKING NEWS: KASO DI ASESINATO REGISTRA DEN KAYA AWASERU

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: