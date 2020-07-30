Korps Politie Sint Maarten

PROGRAM: Departure “ Nationale Politie”

On Friday July 31st 2020 Korps Politie Sint Maarten (KPSM) will host a farewell ceremony for the Dutch detachment that have supported the local police force for more than two years after the devastation of hurricane Irma.

For this occasion, the colleagues of KPSM and NP will march in front of the police station in Philipsburg for the last time together. Hereafter a small ceremony will be held on the parking space behind the Richardson Building.

Date: 31 July 2020

Time: 01.00 pm. until 04.00 p.m.

Venue: Richardson Parking-lot the in back of the Police Head Quarters at the Walter R. Kramers Building, E. Camille Richardson Street.

01.00 p.m. -01.10 pm Guests and colleagues arrive and are seated.

01.10 p.m. – 01.15 pm Marching peloton will arrive at location for the beginning of the ceremony.

01.16 pm – 01.20 pm Well-coming and establishing of protocol.

01.22 pm – 01.25 pm Singing of the Sint Maarten anthem followed a brief opening speech by

Inspector E. S. Josepha.

01.28 pm – 01.35 pm Minister of Justice is invited to give her speech.

01.40 pm – 01.45 pm Speech from the representative of the Dutch Detachment

01.40 pm – 01.50 pm Words of thanks from Chief Prosecutor Miss. M Mol.

01.55 pm – 02.00 pm Chief of Police Carl John gives the final speech.

End of ceremony.

02.00 pm – 04.00pm Colleagues are invited to have snacks and socializing.

Covid -19 protocols should be adhere to during this ceremony