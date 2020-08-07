** COVID-19 has declined to 74 confirmed **

As of August 6th, at 16:00, The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek was delighted to announce that the active COVID-19 cases has decreased from 80-74 persons. The new total of confirmed cases now stand at 176.

Of the 80 persons that are active , 22 persons have now recovered, bringing the new total of active cases to 58, however St. Maarten has confirmed 16 new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19) as of 16:00 today. The total number of active cases is now 74.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 71 people in home isolation. Three patients are currently still hospitalized and the number of isolated patients now stands at zero. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 16.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 86. Eighty-eight (88) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the 74 active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 312 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 903 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Minister Panneflek urges the general public to remain vigilant and continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequent as possible and wash your hands with soap, as the ultimate goal is zero cases on Sint Maarten.