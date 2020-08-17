We Care 3D Foundation ta lansa e “MOTIVATIONAL FILM” spesialmente pa tur yu di Kòrsou dia 17 di ougustus riba Plaza Jojo Correa / We Care 3D Foundation lanceert een MOTIVATIE FILM speciaal voor elke Curaçaoënaar op 17 augustus 2020 bij Plaza Jojo Correa.
We Care 3D Foundation ta lansa e “MOTIVATIONAL FILM” spesialmente pa tur yu di Kòrsou dia 17 di ougustus riba Plaza Jojo Correa
“KÒRSOU LO LANTA BÈK”
We Care 3D Foundation ta un organiashon ku ta krea posibilidat pa tur persona , espesialmente mucha i hóbennan deskubrí, desaroyá i desplegá nan potensial lo máksimo atraves di aktividatnan edukativo.
E “motivational film” aki ta motivá, empoderá, aktivá i enkurashá tur suidadano di Kòrsou pa biba nos potensial.
E mensahe di speransa aki ta pa nos komunidat para ketu na kuantu abilidat i talento nos mes tin komo persona i ta aktivá nos pa desaroyá i desplegá esaki shen porshento.
E inisiativa a bini for di e Samueldavid Baromeo. E ta duna guia na diferente hóben den We Care 3D Foundation i ta un hóben ku ta konosí pa produsí obranan teatral.
Huntu ku Samueldavid Baromeo a uni un grupo di hóben i adulto ku boluntariamente a buta nan skouder pa hasi e produkshon aki posibel.
E intenshon ta pa e produkshon aki pasa pa mas tantu persona posibel via nos medionan di komunikashon lokal i riba plataformanan manera Facebook i Youtube.
Unbes mas nos komo yunan di Kòrsou ta demostrá ku ora nos uni, ki impakto esaki por hasi atraves di inisiativanan positivo pa nos komunidat.
We Care 3D Foundation lanceert een MOTIVATIE FILM speciaal voor elke Curaçaoënaar op 17 augustus 2020 bij Plaza Jojo Correa.
“KÒRSOU LO LANTA BÈK”
De stichting richt zich op de volgende algemene doelstelling.
Het creëren van mogelijkheden om voornamelijk kinderen, de jeugd en adolescenten hun talenten te laten ontdekken en deze ten volle te ontwikkelen door middel van educatieve en culturele programma’s gekoppeld aan karaktervorming met hoge normen en waarden
Deze motivatie film motiveert en activeert alle Curaçaoënaars om hun potentieel te ontwikkelen en te vertonen.
Het geeft perspectief en hoop aan de Curaçaose bevolking en het laat elke individu stilstaan wat zijn potentieel is en om deze te ontwikkelen en vertonen.
Dit initiatief kwam van Samueldavid Baromeo. Hij is actief bezig met de vorming van jongeren in We Care 3D Foundation. Hij is ook bekend met het produceren van verschillende theater producties op Curaçao.
We Care 3D Foundation ging in samenwerking met verschillende talentvolle jongeren en ouderen om deze productie mogelijk te maken.
De intentie van deze film is, dat het zoveel mogelijk Curaçaoënaars bereikt om hen uitzicht op een goede toekomst te geven.
Hierbij demonstreren we dat kunnen verenigen om samen positieve initiatieven te nemen voor onze bevolking.
