Government of Sint Maarten COVID-19 has now risen to 202 confirmed
** COVID-19 has now risen to 202 confirmed **
As of August 17th, St. Maarten has confirmed nine new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stand at 326.
Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 189 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated “we now have two hundred and two (202), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Eleven patients are currently hospitalized and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.
The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 107. Five hundred (500) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.
In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 606 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1311 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.
If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.
Minister Panneflek continues to stress the importance of wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings. If we all do our part by adhering to the mandatory regulations implemented, we can reduce further spread of COVID-19 on Sint Maarten.
You must log in to post a comment.