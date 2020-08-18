Government of Sint Maarten COVID-19 has now risen to 202 confirmed

** COVID-19 has now risen to 202 confirmed **

As of August 17th, St. Maarten has confirmed nine new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stand at 326.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 189 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated “we now have two hundred and two (202), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Eleven patients are currently hospitalized and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.