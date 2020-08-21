CHATA ta firma Memorandum of Understanding ku UoC / CHATA Signs Memorandum of Understanding with UoC

CHATA ta firma Memorandum of Understanding ku UoC

Willemstad, 21 di ougùstùs 2020 – E siman aki na CHATA su reunion di membresia, Presidente i CEO di CHATA, sr. Miles Mercera, a firma un Memorandum of Understanding ku e Rector Magnificus di Universidat di Kòrsou Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC), sr. Francis de Lanoy. Tambe CHATA a yama bon biní na UoC komo un miembro ofisial di CHATA.

Na komienso di aña, CHATA a anunsiá ku e enfoke di 2020 lo ta riba “invershon den nos hendenan”, spesialmente den sektor di hospitalidat i turismo. Universidat di Kòrsou a rekonosé e demanda pa formashon di profeshonal den e industria i resientemente a anunsiá e komienso di e estudio bachelor nobo titulá: International Hospitality and Tourism Management (IH&TM).

Bo ta interesá pa persiguí un karera den e industria di hospitalidat i turismo? Universidat di Kòrsou ta invitá bo pa un seshon di informashon tokante e estudio di IH&TM djasabra awor, 22 di ougùstùs 2020 na miembro di CHATA, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, di 4PM – 6PM.

E estudio tin un durashon di 4 aña i ta inkluí diferente módulo manera Food and Beverage Management, Creative Designing, Hospitality Tourism Law, Human Resource Management, Hotel Management i mas.

CHATA ta kontentu pa traha ku Universidat di Kòrsou i sostené nan den formashon di profeshonalnan hóben pa bira eksperto di hospitalidat i turismo, no solamente durante e seshonnan teorétiko i práktiko den klas, sino tambe den e ambiente di trabou di bida real.

CHATA Signs Memorandum of Understanding with UoC

Willemstad August 21, 2020 – Earlier this week at CHATA’s Membership Meeting, CHATA President and CEO, Mr. Miles Mercera, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rector Magnificus of the University of Curaçao Dr. Moises da Costa Gomez (UoC), Dr. Francis de Lanoy. CHATA also welcomed the UoC as an official CHATA Member.

At the beginning of the year, CHATA announced that the focus of 2020 will be on “investing in our people”, especially in the Hospitality and Tourism sector. The University of Curaçao recognized the demand for developing tourism professionals in the industry and recently announced the start of the new bachelor program titled “International Hospitality and Tourism Management” (IH&TM).

CHATA’s collaboration with the UoC represents partnership and joint activities. Activities will include, but are not limited to advisory board representation for the curriculum, agreements on internships and collaboration within the sector on a variety of areas.

Are you interested in pursuing a future in the Hospitality and Tourism industry? The University of Curaçao invites you to join their information session for the IH&TM program this Saturday, August 22, 2020 at CHATA member Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino from 4PM – 6PM.

The program will run for 4 years and includes different modules on Food and Beverage Management, Creative Designing, Hospitality Tourism Law, Human Resources Management, Hotel Management, and more.

CHATA looks forward to working with the University of Curaçao and aiding them in shaping young professionals into becoming hospitality and tourism experts, both during the theoretical and practical class sessions and in real life working environments