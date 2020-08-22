Government of Sint Maarten ** COVID-19 has decreased to 190 confirmed **

** COVID-19 has decreased to 190 confirmed **

As of August 20th, St. Maarten has confirmed five new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19), however there was a recovery of 13 persons; reducing the total active cases to 190. The new total of positive cases now stand at 353.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 177 people in home isolation. Ten patients are currently hospitalized and three patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 146. Five hundred and fifteen (515) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 631 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1380 people throughout the community. As the numbers of cases continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Minister Panneflek urges all to continue and play your part by wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings. We can all contribute to reducing the spike in positive cases, by following the mandatory regulations implemented.