SINT MAARTEN POLICE

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, August 22th, 2020

On august 20th 2020 the police of Sint Maarten KPSM send out a press release, requesting information about the whereabouts of the Arina KLYGUINA, a Canadian citizen who went missing since august 17th 2020.

We would like to inform the public that Ms. KLYGUINA appeared at the police station in Philipsburg on Saturday afternoon about 02.00 pm. She informed the officers that she is in good health and left the family residence on the 27th due to a misunderstanding with her partner.

Ms. KLYGUINA also explained to the police officers, that she is staying with a family friend at the moment and will be in contact with her partner in the near future. The police of sint Maarten KPSM would like to thank the community of St. Maarten for their assistance in locating Ms. KLYGUINA.