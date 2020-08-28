Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [PA BO INFORMASHON]: Gobièrnu a papia ku doñonan di snèk, restorant, café i bar.
Gobièrnu a papia ku doñonan di snèk, restorant, café i bar, komo parti di un seri di seshon di informashon pa baha e riesgo ku Covid-19 ta plama na Kòrsou. Tur hende tabata tin e oportunidat awe, djaweps, 27 di ougùstùs, pa hasi nan pregunta i duna sugerensia kaminda nan ta kere ku den práktika e kosnan por kana mihó sin ku e ta afektá ningun hende negativamente.
Sintonisá e Relato di Dia di mañan, djabièrne 28 di ougùstùs, pa 11.30’or di mainta, pa mas informashon ku a trata den e seshon aki.
