CHATA ta kolaborá ku Curaçao Medical Center pa treinen di servisio na pashènt: Sirbi ku Amor. / CHATA partners with Curaçao Medical Center  for patient Service Training: “Sirbi ku Amor”

CHATA ta kolaborá ku Curaçao Medical Center

pa treinen di servisio na pashènt: Sirbi ku Amor.

Willemstad, 31 di ougùstùs 2020 – CHATA ta kolaborá ku Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) ku e meta pa mehorá servisio na pashènt na hospital. Basá riba CHATA su ekspertisio den hospitalidat i kon pa duna servisio na kliente, CMC a aserká e organisashon pa kordiná un treinen speshal di servisio na pashènt. CHATA ta konosí pa duna e tipo di treinennan aki ku eksito ku enfoke riba un miho relashon ku kliente i bishitante. E módulonan di e treinen a keda planiá huntu ku e tim di CMC pa asina nan ta alineá ku e prinsipio di e hospital: ‘Sirbi ku Amor’.

E meta di e treinen “Sirbi ku Amor” ta pa trata pashènt i bishitante manera un huespet i

mehorá nan eksperensia for di e momentu ku nan drenta e tereno di hospital te na momentu ku nan bai. E promé grupo di partisipante ta konsistí di empleadonan ku ta interkambiá direktamente ku pashènt, di miembronan di e tim di seguridat te na resepshonistann i miembronan di e tim di kuido. E grupo ta inkluí tambe treinernan profeshonal di CMC pa un konsepto di “train the trainer”. Esaki ta nifiká ku unabes e grupo kompletá e treinen, e treinernan di CMC mes lo sigui pasa e konosementu pa e siguiente gruponan te ora tur personal di CMC ekpresensiá e kurso.

E treinen aki lo keda duná pa miembronan di CHATA kapasitá: Curaçao Phoenix Foundation i Worldwide Training and Trainslations. Ambos organisashon ta lokal i ta enfoká riba desaroyo personal i profeshonal pa medio di treinen i tayer i ambos ta agregá un balor speshal na e kuríkulo di e programa. E promé fase di e treinen lo kuminsá e siman di 7 di sèptèmber, den kua lo toka diferente tema manera: desaroyo personal, servisio na kliente, komportashon, konektá ku kliente i muchu mas.

CHATA ta orguyoso di por asistí ku e programa aki, komo ku e kalidat di servisio ta un parti esensial den e eksperensia di kliente. Kòrsou mester kuminsa ku e kaminda pa rekuperá i inisiativanan manera esaki ta un paso positivo pa konstruí un ekonomia fuerte i salú. CHATA ta konvensí ku invertiendo den nos hendenan nos por logra kosnan grandi.

CHATA partners with Curaçao Medical Center

for patient Service Training: “Sirbi ku Amor”

Willemstad, August 31, 2020 – CHATA is partnering with Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) to assist in improving patient service at the hospital. Aware of CHATA’s hospitality track record in how to go above-and-beyond in guest service, CMC approached the organization to assist in coordinating a specific patient service training course. CHATA is known for successfully conducting this type of training, focusing on building better relationships with clients and visitors. The training modules have been carefully planned with the CMC team to be in line with the hospital’s moto: “Sirbi ku Amor.”

The goal of the “Sirbi ku Amor” training program is to treat patients and visitors as guests and greatly improve their experience, from the moment they first enter the hospital premises until the moment they leave. The first group of participants consists of a range of employees that interact directly with patients, from member of the security team to reception desk and member of the healthcare team. The group also includes CMC professional trainers for a “Train the trainer” concept. This means that after the first group has completed their training, the CMC trainers will take over and continue spreading this knowledge to the next group until every person within CMC has experienced the course.

The group will be trained by highly qualified CHATA Members: Curaçao Phoenix Foundation and Worldwide Training and Translations. Both are local personal and professional development organizations, each adding a different angle and value to the program’s curriculum. The first phase of the four-week training sessions will start the week of September 7th, 2020, diving into personal development, customer service, behavior, connecting with the clients and several other topics.

CHATA is proud to assist in this program as the quality of the service provided is a pivotal part of the guest’s journey. Curaçao needs to start the road to recovery and initiatives such as this one can help build a stronger and healthier economy. CHATA believes that by investing in our people we can achieve great things.