Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djadumingu mainta 06:00 o.l., 6 di sèptèmber 2020.

Pronóstiko

Kompilá: djasabra 5 di sèptèmber 2020, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Parsialmente nublá i generalmente seku.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 33ºC i temperatura mínimo 27ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:25 i ta baha 18:44 o.l.

Bientu: Entre direkshon ost i sùitost i moderá te basta fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). Ráfaga posiblemente te fuerte; forsa 6 (40 te 50 km/ora, 22 te 27 nudo).

Situashon general: E disturbio ku a afektá nos wer e último dianan, a alehá di e sekshon ost di Karibe i permití asina ekstenshon di un preshon haltu establesé su mes den e region. Pa e motibu aki ta antisipá ku un wer seku lo prevalesé awe i tambe durante di e fin di siman. Mas ainda, gradualmente e fluho di bientu kustumbrá, moderá te basta fuerte lo regresá den nos área.

Kondishon di laman: Por lo general moderá ku altura di olanan entre 0.5 i 1.5 meter (2 te 5 pia).

Sistemanan signifikante di wer tropikal: Depreshon Tropikal Omar ta kontinuá den Atlántiko nort i ta antisipá ku esaki lo suak mas ainda i pronto bira un área ku preshon abou. E sistema aki no ta forma un menasa pa Kòrsou.

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djaluna mainta: Ménos kantidat di nubia i un wer seku lo prevalesé.

Meteorólogo: Correa.

Day: Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday

Isolated Showers
Mostly Clear
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Isolated Showers
Rain probability: 20% 0% 0% 0% 20%
High: 32ºC / 90ºF 33ºC / 91ºF 33ºC / 91ºF 33ºC / 91ºF 32ºC / 90ºF
Low: 27ºC / 81ºF 27ºC / 81ºF 27ºC / 81ºF 27ºC / 81ºF 26ºC / 79ºF
Sunrise time: 06:25 06:25 06:25 06:25 06:25
Sunset time: 18:43 18:42 18:42 18:41 18:40
Wave heigth (meters): 1 – 1.5 1.5 – 2.0 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5

 

