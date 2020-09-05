Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djadumingu mainta 06:00 o.l., 6 di sèptèmber 2020.
Pronóstiko
Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djadumingu mainta 06:00 o.l., 6 di sèptèmber 2020.
Kompilá: djasabra 5 di sèptèmber 2020, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Parsialmente nublá i generalmente seku.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 33ºC i temperatura mínimo 27ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:25 i ta baha 18:44 o.l.
Bientu: Entre direkshon ost i sùitost i moderá te basta fuerte; forsa 4 te 5 (20 te 39 km/ora, 11 te 21 nudo). Ráfaga posiblemente te fuerte; forsa 6 (40 te 50 km/ora, 22 te 27 nudo).
Situashon general: E disturbio ku a afektá nos wer e último dianan, a alehá di e sekshon ost di Karibe i permití asina ekstenshon di un preshon haltu establesé su mes den e region. Pa e motibu aki ta antisipá ku un wer seku lo prevalesé awe i tambe durante di e fin di siman. Mas ainda, gradualmente e fluho di bientu kustumbrá, moderá te basta fuerte lo regresá den nos área.
Kondishon di laman: Por lo general moderá ku altura di olanan entre 0.5 i 1.5 meter (2 te 5 pia).
Sistemanan signifikante di wer tropikal: Depreshon Tropikal Omar ta kontinuá den Atlántiko nort i ta antisipá ku esaki lo suak mas ainda i pronto bira un área ku preshon abou. E sistema aki no ta forma un menasa pa Kòrsou.
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.
Perspektiva te djaluna mainta: Ménos kantidat di nubia i un wer seku lo prevalesé.
Meteorólogo: Correa.
|Day:
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|
Isolated Showers
|
Mostly Clear
|
Mostly Cloudy
|
Mostly Cloudy
|
Isolated Showers
|Rain probability:
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|20%
|High:
|32ºC / 90ºF
|33ºC / 91ºF
|33ºC / 91ºF
|33ºC / 91ºF
|32ºC / 90ºF
|Low:
|27ºC / 81ºF
|27ºC / 81ºF
|27ºC / 81ºF
|27ºC / 81ºF
|26ºC / 79ºF
|Sunrise time:
|06:25
|06:25
|06:25
|06:25
|06:25
|Sunset time:
|18:43
|18:42
|18:42
|18:41
|18:40
|Wave heigth (meters):
|1 – 1.5
|1.5 – 2.0
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
