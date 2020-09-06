Boneiru tin tres kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 5 di sèptèmber 2020. E persona ku a bini aserka ta den isolashon. A kuminsá investigá e fuente i ku ken e persona aki tabatin kontakto.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshon di higiena. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire heeft drie actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 5 september 2020. Het nieuwste geval is in isolatie. Het bron- en contactonderzoek is opgestart.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

There are three cases of Covid-19 on September 5, 2020 on Bonaire. The infected persons are in isolation.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru