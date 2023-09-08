Hurricane Preparedness – Message from Governor Jonathan Johnson

Good day residents of Saba six years ago today on September 6th, 2017 we were faced with major hurricane Irma. We are currently in the peak of hurricane season. The Disaster Management Team has been closely monitoring Tropical Storm Lee as it approaches our area. It’s important for everyone to take necessary precautions, prepare and be ready. The Disaster Management Team has been actively preparing for all potential outcomes. We urge you to stay alert, and the government will provide updates as the situation progresses.