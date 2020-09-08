Government of Sint Maarten

** 5 new active COVID-19 cases **

As of September 7th St. Maarten has confirmed five (5) new cases of persons who have tested positive for COVID-19. The new total of positive cases now stand at five hundred and sixteen (516).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 171 people in home isolation. One hundred and seventy-six (176) active cases have been registered of persons who contracted COVID-19. Five patients are currently hospitalized and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 321. Ninety- nine (99) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 863 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1650 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In efforts to achieve our ultimate goal of zero active cases, continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.