Traffic accident on the Zagers Gut road

The traffic department of KPSM is investigating a traffic serious accident that took place on the crossing, Tassel road and Zagers-Gut road. This collision took place on Saturday evening September 5th, 2020, about 01.10 AM.

According to the report, the driver of the red Hyundai Tuscan M-11298, was driving on the Zagers-Gut road going towards the Coralita road, fell asleep at the wheel veered to the right and slammed into, the fencing on the side of the road.

As a result of the collision the driver of the car suffered minor injuries to his left hand and a swollen knee. He was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance department and transported to the SMMC for treatment. A utility-box belongings to Tel-Em was also damaged during this collision. The investigation into this accident is still ongoing by the personnel of the traffic department.

Serious Traffic accident on the Welfare road

The police were called to an accident that had taken place on the Welfare road on Sunday morning September 6th 2020, about 01.04 am, close to Eduardo’s Inn.

After further investigation on scene officers were able to gather that the driver behind the wheel of a Gray Hyundai Tuscan, was traveling at very high speeds on the Welfare road going towards the Kruithoff roundabout and lost control of the vehicle resulting in a serious collision.

The Tuscan slid from the in the area of Tropicana casino and slammed into a White Nissan Pathfinder that was parked on the Left side of the road. Both vehicles were severely damaged but luckily the drivers of the Gray Tuscan only sustained minor injuries. He was treated at the scene by the paramedics. The traffic department is still investigating this incident

Police investigating two robberies that took place on Sunday afternoon

The Sint Maarten Police Force was kept busy yesterday, September 6th 2020 with two armed robbery that had taken place in the Col-Bay Area.

The first robbery took place on Sunday afternoon September 6th 2020 approximately 04.00 pm on a supermarket on the Welfare road. According to the information gathers from the victims, a tall, slim man dresses all in black with his face covered, came into the supermarket brandishing a firearm and robbed the cashier. After the robbery the suspects jump on a black scooter that was parked nearby and fled in an unknown direction.

About 15 minutes later the police was call to next armed robbery that took place on a supermarket located on the Billy Folly road. According to the information gathered from the victims, a young man tall and slim, dressed in complete black came in to the establishment armed with a handgun and rob the cashier of the cash. After the robbery the suspects jump on a black scooter that was parked nearby and fled in the direction of Kruithoff roundabout. The Special Unit Robbery is busy with the investigation these two cases.

The Special Unit Robbery is investigating these armed robbery cases and asking anyone who has information, to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force. They can call the Special Unit Robberies at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205. The anonymous tip line can also be contacted at 9300, or a message can be sent to our Facebook page. (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten)