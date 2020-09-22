SINT MAARTEN POLICE Teenage girl missing

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, september 21st 2020

Teenage girl missing

The mother of 13year old Helen Cartagena Valencia filed a “missing’s person report”, today Monday, September 21st after the teen girl had not returned home since Saturday the 19th.

According to the reports filed with the Youth and Morals Department, the teenager left her house in Simpson on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:00 pm and has not been seen since then.

She was last seen wearing a maroon-colored t-shirt and black short pants.

The Police Department is seeking the assistance of the community to help locate Helen Cartagena Valencia.

If you know/ think you may know the whereabouts of the missing teen please do not hesitate to contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at 54-22222 ext 203- 204-205, by calling the 911 emergency number or by sending the police Facebook page a private message.

Persons can also contact the mother of the missing teen, Angela Valencia, at 526-3226. Helen if you are reading this, please contact the police or your mother and let her know that you are safe.