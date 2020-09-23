Boneiru ta kodigó oraño pa Hulanda / Bonaire is code oranje voor Nederland / Bonaire has code orange in the Netherlands

Boneiru ta kodigó oraño pa Hulanda

Kralendijk – En konekshon ku oumento di kantidat di infekshonnan di e vírùs di corona, gezaghèber Rijna, riba konseho di EBT (Eilandelijke Beleidsteam) wikènt pasá, a manda petishon pa Ministerio di Asuntunan Eksterior na Hulanda pa asigná un konseho di biahe oraño pa Boneiru. Entretantu, RIVM tambe a emití konseho pa hasi e konseho di biahe pa Boneiru mas skèrpi, debí na oumento di infekshonnan. Desde awe, 22 di sèptèmber, e konseho di biahe pa Boneiru a kambia pa oraño.

Pa motibu ku a deklará Boneiru komo area oraño, Ministerio di Asuntunan Eksterior ta konsehá pasaheronan pa biaha pa e isla solamente si esaki ta nesesario. Biahe di vakashon no ta nesesario, pues esaki no ta rekomendabel. Pa pasaheronan ku ta bini Boneiru, ainda ta obligatorio pa hasi un tèst 72 ora promé ku salida i mustra e resultado di tèst negativo na yegada. Si no hasi esaki, mester bai den karentena pa 14 dia (riba kosto propio).

EBT ta konsiente ku e kambio aki tin konsekuensia grandi, spesialmente riba sektor turístiko. Pero debí na oumento di infekshonnan aktual na Boneiru, ta importante pa limitá e riesgo di infekshon eksterno i redusí movementu riba e isla pa medio di e konseho di biahe aki. Esaki ta duna e departamentu di Salubridat Públiko mas tempu pa realisá investigashon adekuá di e fuente i kontaktonan di e infekshonnan aktual pa kontené e vírùs i evitá un sobrekarga di e sistema di salú. Ayera gezaghèber a papia ku representantenan di BONHATA i awe ku KVK, kaminda ambos partido a kompartí nan vishon i preokupashon, i a konkretisá akuerdonan pa futuro.

E kantidat di infekshon na Boneiru a oumentá te na e punto, kaminda segun indikashon di RIVM, Boneiru ta apuntá komo area oraño. Asina ku e kumplimentu di e medidanan kondusí na un kantidat di infekshon abou, e konseho di biahe ta keda ahustá di nobo.

E modifikashon den konseho di biahe tin konsekuensia pa pasaheronan for di Boneiru ku ta biaha (bèk) pa Hulanda. Bishitá e wèpsait http://www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl pa mas informashon tokante biahe pa Hulanda.

Bonaire is code oranje voor Nederland

Kralendijk – In verband met de recente toename van het aantal besmettingen met het Coronavirus, heeft gezaghebber Rijna op advies van het Eilandelijk Beleidsteam (EBT) afgelopen weekend een verzoek ingediend bij het Ministerie van Buitenlandse Zaken in Nederland om Bonaire een oranje reisadvies toe te kennen. Het RIVM heeft inmiddels ook advies uitgebracht om het reisadvies naar Bonaire aan te scherpen, vanwege de toename in het aantal besmettingen. Zodoende is per vandaag, 22 september, het reisadvies naar Bonaire aangepast naar oranje.

Door Bonaire als oranje gebied aan te duiden adviseert Buitenlandse Zaken reizigers om alleen naar het eiland te reizen als dat echt noodzakelijk is. Vakantiereizen zijn niet noodzakelijk en worden daarom afgeraden. Voor reizigers die toch naar Bonaire komen blijft het verplicht om zich max. 72 uur voor vertrek te laten testen en bij aankomst een negatief testresultaat te tonen. Doet men dit niet, dan moet men 14 dagen (op eigen kosten) in quarantaine.

Het EBT realiseert zich dat deze verandering verstrekkende gevolgen heeft voor met name de toeristische sector. Maar omdat het aantal besmettingen momenteel oploopt op Bonaire, is het belangrijk het risico op besmettingen van buitenaf te beperken en de bewegingen op het eiland te verminderen middels dit reisadvies. Dit geeft de afdeling Publieke Gezondheid van het OLB meer tijd om het bron- en contactenonderzoek van huidige besmettingen goed uit te voeren zodat het virus ingedamd kan worden, en wordt mogelijke overbelasting van het zorgsysteem voorkomen. Gisteren heeft de gezaghebber gesproken met vertegenwoordigers van Bonhata en vandaag met de KvK, waarbij de verschillende partijen inzichten en zorgen hebben gedeeld en afspraken hebben gemaakt voor de toekomst.

Het aantal besmettingen is op Bonaire dusdanig opgelopen dat volgens de RIVM richtlijnen Bonaire aangemerkt wordt als oranje gebied. Zodra het naleven van de maatregelen leidt tot een lager aantal besmettingen, zal het reisadvies weer aangepast worden. Het gewijzigde reisadvies heeft ook consequenties voor reizigers die vanuit Bonaire (terug) naar Nederland reizen. Bezoek de website http://www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl voor meer informatie over reizen naar Nederland.

Bonaire has code orange in the Netherlands

Kralendijk – With regard to to the recent increase in the number of Coronavirus contaminations, Island Governor Rijna, on the advice of the Island Policy Team (EBT), submitted a request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Netherlands last weekend to assign an orange travel advisory to Bonaire. Meanwhile, the RIVM has also issued advice to tighten up the travel advisory to Bonaire, due to the increase in the number of contaminations. As of today, September 22nd, the travel advice to Bonaire has been changed to orange.

By designating Bonaire as an orange area, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises travelers only to travel to the island if this is really necessary. Holiday trips are not necessary and are therefore not recommended. Travelers who do come to Bonaire are still required to have themselves tested up to 72 hours before departure and to show a negative test result upon arrival. If this is not done, they must be quarantined for 14 days (at their own expense).

The EBT realizes that this change has far-reaching consequences for the tourism sector in particular. However, as the number of infections is currently increasing on Bonaire, it is important to reduce the risk of infections from outside and to reduce the movements on the island through this travel advice. This gives the Public Health Department of the OLB more time to properly carry out the source and contact research of current infections so that the virus can be contained, and prevents possible overburdening of the care system. Yesterday, the Island Governor had conversations with representatives of Bonhata and today with the Chamber of Commerce, in which the various parties shared insights and concerns and made agreements for the future.

The number of contaminations on Bonaire has increased to such an extent that, according to RIVM guidelines, Bonaire is classified as an orange area. As soon as compliance with the measures leads to a lower number of infections, the travel advice will be adjusted again. The amended travel advice will also have consequences for travelers travelling from Bonaire (back) to the Netherlands. Visit the website http://www.nederlandwereldwijd.nl for more information about travelling to the Netherlands.