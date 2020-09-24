SINT MAARTEN POLICE: Machete-wielding suspect still at large / Officers in training conducted traffic controls in the Philipsburg area. 

From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, 23rd, 2020

Machete-wielding suspect still at large

The Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in connection with the serious assault with a machete. The assault took place in Philipsburg, Down Street on Sunday, August 9th, 2020.

On that evening in question, officers encountered a male victim with initials S.B.O, on the ground suffering from severe lacerations to his on his back and torso. The only information police have received to date, is that the victim was attacked by a machete-wielding man.

The victim had two surgeries over the last few weeks, but is still suffering from the injuries he suffered during the attack in August.

Members of The Detective Department is asking for eyewitnesses within the community to come forward and assist with the solving of this crime.

Persons having information into this case are asked to, contact the Sint Maarten Police Force, at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

Officers in training conducted traffic controls in the Philipsburg area.

In the continuous efforts of the Sint Maarten Police Force to upgrade and further develop the training of its newly recruited officers in training classes; the BPO4 class held yet another traffic control on the Philipsburg area.

During this control, several cars were stopped and checked for proper documentation of the vehicle. This control was done under the supervision of two senior police officers of the uniform division.

The drivers received fines and warnings for not having their driving license or insurance with them and also for driving without a seatbelt on or other technical defects on their vehicles.

These types of traffic controls will be continued in the future. The

The police force is asking the drivers to have all their documents for the vehicle with them when driving on public roads and remember to adhere to the traffic rules.