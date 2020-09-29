GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

SINT MAARTEN POLICE A Motorbike rider collided with a turning vehicle.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg, September 28th 2020

A Motorbike rider collided with a turning vehicle.

The Traffic Department and Ambulance personnel were alerted to a serious traffic accident which took place on the Airport Road on Sunday evening around 11:00 pm.  

On the scene, the officers and paramedics encountered a rider of a white scooter with the initials M.C. who was involved in the accident and complaining shoulder and back pain. 

According to the information gathered by the Traffic Department, the driver of a white Nissan X-trail (P-7378) was driving in the direction of the PJIAE airport. At the same time, M.C., who was traveling in the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn into the gas station. He was unable to brake in time and collided with the white Nissan 

M.C. suffered a broken left shoulder and hip, and also suffered several other lacerations to his body. He was treated on the scene by the personnel of the ambulance and later transported to the SMMC for further treatment. The wounds of the scooter rider were not life-threatening. The personnel of the Traffic Department is investigating this accident. 

 

You May Also Like

Weersverwachting voor Curaçao en omgeving geldig tot dinsdagmiddag 12:00 uur, 19 maart  2019.

REDAKSHON 0

MINISTERIO PUBLIKO TA INFORMA Awe Korte a trata un kaso di butamentu di “fever” den Punda.

REDAKSHON 0

Minister Hensley Koeiman ta bishitá Marionita Hortencia den kuadro di e 100 aniversario

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: