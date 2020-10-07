Turista di Estadia oumentando gradualmente Sifranan preliminar sèptèmber 2020

WILLEMSTAD- 6 di òktober 2020 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kresementu stabil den kantidat di turista di estadia desde ku a kita e restrikshon pa ku entrada na Kòrsou for di sierto pais dia promé di yüli último. Kòrsou a risibí 8.195 turista di estadia na luna di yüli i un total di 9.227 na ougùstùs. Na luna di sèptèmber, un total di 10.418 turista di estadia a bishitá nos pais. 91% di e kantidat di turista registrá ta prosedente di Europa.

Konsiderando ku te na e momentunan aki solamente turistanan for di algun pais primordialmente den Wèst Europa por bishitá Kòrsou, por mira ku 91% di e europeonan ku a bishitá nos ta prosedente di Hulanda. Nos a risibí 8.646 turista for di Hulanda kual ta 38% ménos kompará ku sèptèmber 2019. For di Alemania un kantidat di 359 turista aleman a keda registrá, un bahada di 79% kompará ku aña pasá. Na luna di sèptèmber, 55% di turistanan for di Europa a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl chikí, grandi i bùngalo), miéntras 45% a keda den un akomodashon alternativo. Ta bon pa mira un kresementu den e kantidat di turistanan europeo ku ta keda den un ‘resort hotel’. Tambe tin un kresementu den e kantidat di turista europeo ku ta skohe pa keda den un hotèl grandi òf bùngalo. Esaki ta resultado direkto di e esfuersonan di promoshon kontinuo na Europa dor di CTB i partnernan den industria. Un otro indikadó interesante ta e kantidat averahe di anochi ku e turista europeo a keda nos pais. Na sèptèmber 2020 e averahe di anochi tabata 11.3, miéntras aña pasá e mesun luna a registrá un averahe di 9.7 anochi. Esaki ta 16% kresementu den e kantidat averahe di anochi ku turistanan for di Europa a keda riba nos pais.

Di akuerdo ku CEO di CTB, sr. Paul Pennicook, “Pa loke ta trata e 3 lunanan tras di lomba por nota ku e kantidat di turista di estadia ta kresiendo stabil, no opstante e echo ku nos ta habrí pa solamente un kantidat limitá di pais den Europa. Kòrsou ta keda un destinashon faborito pa nos merkado prinsipal. Nos meta ta pa gradualmente sigui habri pa mas merkado den e lunanan benidero”.

Nota: distribushon turistanan europeo pa tipo di akomodashon

Stayover visitors gradually increasing

WILLEMSTAD – October 6, 2020

Preliminary September Visitor Arrivals 2020

The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting a steady increase in stayover arrivals each month since the travel restrictions for some countries have been lifted on July 1. We welcomed 8,195 and 9,227 stayover visitors in July and August respectively. In September, we welcomed 10,418 stayover visitors. Ninety one percent of the reported visitors came from Europe.

With only a select number of countries mostly in Western Europe meeting the risk threshold, 91% of the European visitors came from the Netherlands. We have welcomed 8,646 Dutch visitors, which is 38% less compared to September 2019. Out of Germany, we registered 359 German visitors, a 79% decrease compared to last year. Fifty five percent of these European visitors stayed in resort hotels (small-, large hotels and bungalow resorts), while 45% stayed in alternative accommodations in September. The chart below shows the distribution by the accommodation type for the European visitors.

It is really good to see an increased share of the European visitors staying in resort hotels. Also, there is an increase in the share of visitors staying in large hotels and bungalow resorts. This is a direct result of continued promotional efforts in Europe between CTB and Industry Partners. Another interesting indictor is the average nights spent by European visitors. In September, the average night spent was 11.3, while last year we registered 9.7 nights. This is a 16% increase in average nights spent on the island.

“Stayover arrivals for the past three months has been recovering steadily, despite only being open to a limited number of countries in Europe. Curaçao continues to be a favorite destination from our main market region. Our goal is to gradually open to more markets in the coming months,” commented CTB CEO, Paul Pennicook.