“Speech and Language difficulties in children: What Parents should know and how they can help.”

PHILIPSBURG – The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is organizing an online workshop entitled, Speech and Language difficulties in children: What parents should know and how they can help.”

The general public, especially parents/guardians of primary school children are invited to attend. This online workshop will be held on Thursday October 15, 2020 on Microsoft teams from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

The objective of the workshop is to inform parents, teachers, and the general public about typical speech and language development as well as related disorders. In addition, the online workshop will also provide the attendees with tips and strategies to support children who are experiencing speech and language difficulties.

Persons can register by calling SSSD ahead of the session and also by clicking the link for the workshop on our Facebook page. For more information, contact the Student Support Services Division at 543-1235 or email studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools. These services includes but is not limited to psychological services, counseling services, social work services and speech language pathology services. SSSD also provides career guidance services to students and parent education/information sessions.