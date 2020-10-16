Digicel Kòrsou ta gana Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ pa Mihó Kobertura Mobil / Digicel Curaçao earns Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ for Best Mobile Coverage

Digicel Kòrsou ta gana Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ pa Mihó Kobertura Mobil

WILLEMSTAD: Digicel Kòrsou a keda nombrá komo e Mihó Kobertura Mobil i Ret Mobil Mas Lihé Regional den e Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ di 2020, i asina hasié e lugá kaminda bo mester ta pa un eksperensia di data mobil superior. Ookla, e kompania tras di Speedtest®, ta e lider mundial den internèt fiho i mobil, i ta tèst i hasi análisis di data i aplikashonnan.

Roeland van der Hoeven, Direktor di Digicel Kòrsou ta bisa: “Nos ta sumamente kontentu di a risibí e premionan aki! Mi sá kon duru nos team ta traha, i kon importante e ta pa nos tur ofresé nos klientenan e mihó servisio posibel. Nos a invertí hopi den nos ret – loke ta forma e base di nos éksito – i e rekonosementu aki no solamente ta balidá e invershonnan aki, pero e ta un testimonio tambe di e personal kualifiká ku nos tin trahando pa sigurá ku nos ta duna nos klientenan e mihó eksperensia. E premionan aki ta kòrda nos ku e trabou ku nos ta hasi tin un impakto grandi riba e hendenan ku nos ta sirbi i nos trabou ta di hasi tur loke nos por pa deleitá nan dia aden i dia afó.”

Den Karibe, Digicel a skor haltu den e Ookla Speedtest AwardsTM, ku diferente merkado risibiendo premio pa e Ret Mas Lihé, Mihó Kobertura Mobil i Provedor di Internet Mas Lihé, i Digicel a gana e premio di Ret Mobil Mas Lihé di Karibe den e Speedtest di 2020. Otro paisnan ku a risibí premio ta Jamaica, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago pa e Ret Mobil Mas Lihé di nan pais, i Bermuda, Dominica, Turks & Caicos Islands i Haiti a risibí tambe e premio di Proveedor di Internet Mas Lihé. Aparte di Kòrsou, otro paisnan ku a risibí e premio di Mihó Kobertura Mobil ta Grenada, Nauru, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Barthelemy i Trinidad & Tobago.

E premionan di Speedtest, presentá pa Ookla, ta un nombramentu prestigioso pa provedornan fiho i di mobil. Basá riba e tèstnan inisiá pa konsumidó i e chekeonan hasi pa e aplikashonnan di Speedtest, e premionan di Speedtest ta representá un mundu real di aktuashon di ret i velosidat di internèt, i tambe kobertura ku ta ofresé na kliente.

Tokante Digicel

Digicel Group ta un proveedor total di komunikashon i entretenimento operando den 31 merkado den Karibe, Sentro Amérika i Asia Pasífiko. Digicel tambe ta tene inisiativanan inisiá pa komunidat riba su merkadonan i a lanta Digicel Foundation na Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea i Trinidad & Tobago, ku ta enfoká riba programanan di desaroyo edukashonal, kultural i sosial.

Digicel Curaçao earns Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ for Best Mobile Coverage

WILLEMSTAD: Digicel Curaçao was designated Best Mobile Coverage in the 2020 Ookla Speedtest Awards, making it the go-to place for a superior mobile data experience. Ookla, the company behind Speedtest®, is the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, data and analysis.

Roeland van der Hoeven, Chief Executive Officer said: “We’re really thrilled to have received these awards! I know how hard the team works, and how important it is to all of us that we provide our customers with the best possible service. We have invested a lot in our network – which forms the core of our success – and this recognition not only validates that investment but is also a testament to the great staff we have working to ensure we give our customers the best experience. These awards remind us that the work we do has a big impact on the people we serve and our job is to do all we can to delight them day in, day out.”

Throughout the Caribbean, Digicel rode high in the Ookla Speedtest AwardsTM, with multiple markets receiving awards for Fastest Mobile Network, Best Mobile Coverage and Fastest Internet Provider; and Digicel earning the award for 2020 Speedtest Fastest Mobile Network in The Caribbean.

Other countries that were awarded are Jamaica, Haiti and Trinidad & Tobago received the Fastest Mobile Network award; and Bermuda, Dominica, Turks & Caicos Islands and Haiti also captured Fastest Internet Provider. Besides Curaçao, other countries that took home the award for Best Mobile Coverage were Grenada, Nauru, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Barthelemy and Trinidad & Tobago.

The Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are an elite designation reserved for fixed and mobile providers. Based on consumer-initiated tests and background scans from Speedtest applications, Speedtest Awards represent real world network performance and the internet speeds and coverage provided to customers.

About Digicel

Digicel Group is a total communications and entertainment provider with operations in 31 markets in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific. Digicel also runs a host of community-based initiatives across its markets and has set up Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea and Trinidad and Tobago which focus on educational, cultural and social development programmes.