Sifra 25 di òktober 2020

Kralendijk – Niun kaso di Covid-19 a bini aserka.

Riba 25 di òktober tin 2 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Tin 126 persona a rekuperá i no tin ningun hospitalisashon.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Cijfers 25 oktober 2020

Kralendijk – Er zijn geen nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19 bijgekomen.

Op 25 oktober 2020 zijn er 2 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 126 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Numbers October 25th 2020

Kralendijk – There are no additional positive case of Covid-19.

On October 25th there are 2 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 126 persons have recovered and no people are admitted to hospital.

It remains important that everyone gets tested in case they have complaints. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru