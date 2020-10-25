Lesa: Despues di e wega di ayera nochi, e Instagram account di Kenley Jansen tabata yen di komentario rasista pero tambe menasanan di morto, no pa Kenley so pero pa su kasá i yunan tambe.

Despues di e wega di ayera nochi, e Instagram account di Kenley Jansen tabata yen di komentario rasista pero tambe menasanan di morto, no pa Kenley so pero pa su kasá i yunan tambe.

Ta di kompronde ku e manera ku e wega a terminá tabata horibel i ku esaki al final por pone ku Dodgers ta pèrdè un otro oportunidat di gana World Series, pero tin un liña ku mester keda respetá apesar di kon malu e resultado di e wega por ta. Hende por ta frustrá, rabiá òf kualke otro palabra ku por wòrdu usá pa deskribí kon e persona ta sinti, pero pa ekspresá ku komentario rasista i manda menasa di morto pa un hungadó i su famia ta bai muchu leu i ta krusa e liña. E personanan ku a hasi esaki mester tin berguensa di nan akto.

Following last night’s game, Kenley Jansen’s Instagram account was filled with not only racist comments but death threats to not only Kenley but his wife and kids as well. I understand that the ending of last night’s game went absolutely horrible and that this could ultimately cost the Dodgers yet another chance at winning the World Series but there is a line that should never be crossed no matter how bad the outcome of a game is. You can be frustrated, angry, or whatever word you want to use to describe how you are feeling but sending death threats to a player as well as his family is crossing the line. To the people who did this you all should be ashamed of yourselves.