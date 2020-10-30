Delegashon di Ajax di bishita na Kòrsou / Ajax Delegation Visiting Curaçao  / Delegatie Ajax bezoekt Curaçao 

Delegashon di Ajax di bishita na Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 30 di òktober 2020 – Un delegashon di Ajax ta na Kòrsou pa estrechá e lasonan di koperashon dentro di e akuerdo di partnership. E bishita tabata planiá pa komienso di e aña aki pero dor di e pandemia COVID-19, e bishita a tuma lugá awor. E delegashon tabatin entre otro kombersashon ku Minister enkargá ku Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Dr. Steven Martina.

Kòrsou for di prinsipio di e aña aki ta prominentemente visibel pa medio di un logo riba manga di e shùrt di Ajax. Ademas pa medio di e promoshonnan ku ta keda hasí rondó di e partidónan, tantu via televishon komo diferente otro medionan di Ajax ta alkansá miónes di fanátikonan di e klup na Hulanda i tambe rònt mundu.

Minister Martina a indiká: “Dor di e brote di e pandemia COVID-19 i e konsekuensia di esaki pa turismo, ta sumamente importante pa keda visibel i pa mustra mas tantu hende posibel ku Kòrsou ta un di e poko destinashonnan ku solo kaminda biaheronan ta bon biní teniendo na kuenta e kondishon stipulá. Pa e motibu aki nos ta sumamente kontentu di por a risibí e delegashon di Ajax pa asina nan por a sera konosí ku Kòrsou”

E delegashon di Ajax lo regresá Amsterdam na final di e siman aki.

Ajax Delegation Visiting Curaçao

Willemstad – October 30, 2020 – A delegation of the Dutch professional soccer club Ajax is visiting Curaçao to strengthen the collaboration within the context of their partnership. The visit was planned for earlier this year but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, could only happen now. Among other things, the Ajax delegation met with the Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Steven Martina.

Since the beginning of this year, Curaçao has been featured prominently on Ajax shirt sleeves and receives with the promotions around the matches, coverage on television and other Ajax media outlets that reach millions of the club’s fans in the Netherlands and around the world.

“With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on tourism, it is more important than ever to be visible and to remind as many people as possible that Curacao is one of the few sunny destinations where travelers are welcome, under certain conditions. We are therefore delighted to welcome the Ajax delegation on this visit to get acquainted with the island of Curaçao,” declared Minister Martina.

The Ajax delegation will be travelling back to Amsterdam later this week.

Delegatie Ajax bezoekt Curaçao

Willemstad – 30 oktober 2020 – Een delegatie van Ajax is op Curaçao om binnen het partnership de samenwerking te versterken. Het bezoek stond eerder in het jaar gepland maar heeft, in verband met de wereldwijde COVID-19 pandemie, nu pas plaats kunnen vinden. De delegatie van Ajax heeft onder meer gesprekken gevoerd met de minister van Economische Ontwikkeling, de heer Steven Martina.

Curaçao is sinds begin dit jaar prominent te zien op de mouw van het Ajax shirt en bereikt met uitingen rond de wedstrijden via de televisie en andere kanalen van Ajax de miljoenen Ajax-fans in Nederland en over de hele wereld.

Minister Martina: “Door het uitbreken van de COVID-19 pandemie en de gevolgen daarvan voor het toerisme, is het belangrijker dan ooit om goed zichtbaar te zijn en zoveel mogelijk mensen erop te wijzen dat Curaçao een van de weinige zonbestemmingen is waar reizigers, onder voorwaarden, welkom zijn. Wij zijn dan ook heel blij dat we de delegatie van Ajax mogen verwelkomen zodat ze kennis kunnen maken met Curaçao”.

De delegatie van Ajax keert later in de week terug naar Amsterdam.