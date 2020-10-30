Elekshon di Best Model, Best Speech i tambe Best ‘Indian’ National Costume organisá pa Marvelous Production a resultá un éksito

Teniendo kuenta ku nos normal nobo, wikènt tras di lomba Marvelous Production ta tin 4 show kaminda a repartí e kategoria nan pa por a tene kuenta ku e regla nan stipulá di aglomerashon, distansia sosial i higiena.

Kada presentashon di kada kategoria tabata tremendo. Partisipante nan por a mustra nan abilidat komo modelo i despues tambe nan abilidat di papia dor di trese un bunita diskurso di 1 minüt dilanti den trahe nan Nashonal sumamente bunita i kreativo ku a karga e tema di “Indjan” e aña aki.

Na final di e presentashon nan, a premia e mihó video promoshonal abase di votashon di hurado i tambe e video ku a haña mas ‘like’ riba e página di facebook di Marvelous Production.

Resultado tabata lo siguiente:

First Runner Up Baby Best Model: Umi Amara Brunken

Baby Best Model: Shandré-Antely Rafael

Baby Best Indian National Costume: Umi Amara Brunken

Baby Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Umi Amara Brunken

Baby Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Umi Amara Brunken

First Runner Up Mini Best Model: Kaydee Trinidad

Mini Best Model: Marly Pieters

Mini Best Indian National Costume: Kaydee Trinidad

Mini Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Marly Pieters

Mini Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Marly Pieters

Second Runner Up Little Best Model: Rawenska Serboni

First Runner Up Little Best Model: Shennedea Scharbaai Windster

Little Best Model: Jean-dy Sebelon

Little Best Speech: Shennedea Scharbaai Windster

Little Best Indian National Costume: Jean-dy Sebelon

Little Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Shennedea Scharbaai Windster

Mini Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Jean-dy Sebelon

Second Runner Up Pre-Teen Best Model: Mireushany Fraciscus

First Runner Up Pre-Teen Best Model: Eugèneely Florentina

Pre-Teen Best Model: Ashli Stamhuis Batista

Pre-Teen Best Speech: Ashli Stamhuis Batista

Pre-Teen Best Indian National Costume: Mireushany Fraciscus

Pre-Teen Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Ashli Stamhuis Batista

Pre-Teen Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Ashli Stamhuis Batista

Second Runner Up Teen Best Model: Norshasheinty Dorothea

First Runner Up Teen Best Model: Nakeysha Julia

Teen Best Model: Micaella Pieter

Teen Best Speech: Norshasheinty Dorothea

Teen Best Indian National Costume: Micaella Pieter

Teen Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Micaella Pieter

Teen Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Nakeysha Julia

First Runner Up Miss Best Model: Ingemay Pieternella

Miss Best Model: Shanayska Juliana

Miss Best Speech: Ingemay Pieternella

Miss Best Indian National Costume: Ingemay Pieternella

Miss Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Ingemay Pieternella

Miss Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Shanayska Juliana

Third Runner Up Mrs Best Model: Suëley Wawoe

Second Runner Up Mrs Best Model: Stanymiree Felipa

First Runner Up Mrs Best Model: Noëlla Fecunda

Mrs Best Model: Liandra Lindeborg

Mrs Best Speech: Noëlla Fecunda

Mrs Best Indian National Costume: Suëley Wawoe

Mrs Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Noëlla Fecunda

Mrs Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Liandra Lindeborg

Un pabien na tur partisipante ku a keda premia.