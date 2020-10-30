Elekshon di Best Model, Best Speech i tambe Best ‘Indian’ National Costume organisá pa Marvelous Production a resultá un éksito
Teniendo kuenta ku nos normal nobo, wikènt tras di lomba Marvelous Production ta tin 4 show kaminda a repartí e kategoria nan pa por a tene kuenta ku e regla nan stipulá di aglomerashon, distansia sosial i higiena.
Kada presentashon di kada kategoria tabata tremendo. Partisipante nan por a mustra nan abilidat komo modelo i despues tambe nan abilidat di papia dor di trese un bunita diskurso di 1 minüt dilanti den trahe nan Nashonal sumamente bunita i kreativo ku a karga e tema di “Indjan” e aña aki.
Na final di e presentashon nan, a premia e mihó video promoshonal abase di votashon di hurado i tambe e video ku a haña mas ‘like’ riba e página di facebook di Marvelous Production.
Resultado tabata lo siguiente:
First Runner Up Baby Best Model: Umi Amara Brunken
Baby Best Model: Shandré-Antely Rafael
Baby Best Indian National Costume: Umi Amara Brunken
Baby Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Umi Amara Brunken
Baby Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Umi Amara Brunken
First Runner Up Mini Best Model: Kaydee Trinidad
Mini Best Model: Marly Pieters
Mini Best Indian National Costume: Kaydee Trinidad
Mini Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Marly Pieters
Mini Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Marly Pieters
Second Runner Up Little Best Model: Rawenska Serboni
First Runner Up Little Best Model: Shennedea Scharbaai Windster
Little Best Model: Jean-dy Sebelon
Little Best Speech: Shennedea Scharbaai Windster
Little Best Indian National Costume: Jean-dy Sebelon
Little Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Shennedea Scharbaai Windster
Mini Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Jean-dy Sebelon
Second Runner Up Pre-Teen Best Model: Mireushany Fraciscus
First Runner Up Pre-Teen Best Model: Eugèneely Florentina
Pre-Teen Best Model: Ashli Stamhuis Batista
Pre-Teen Best Speech: Ashli Stamhuis Batista
Pre-Teen Best Indian National Costume: Mireushany Fraciscus
Pre-Teen Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Ashli Stamhuis Batista
Pre-Teen Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Ashli Stamhuis Batista
Second Runner Up Teen Best Model: Norshasheinty Dorothea
First Runner Up Teen Best Model: Nakeysha Julia
Teen Best Model: Micaella Pieter
Teen Best Speech: Norshasheinty Dorothea
Teen Best Indian National Costume: Micaella Pieter
Teen Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Micaella Pieter
Teen Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Nakeysha Julia
First Runner Up Miss Best Model: Ingemay Pieternella
Miss Best Model: Shanayska Juliana
Miss Best Speech: Ingemay Pieternella
Miss Best Indian National Costume: Ingemay Pieternella
Miss Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Ingemay Pieternella
Miss Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Shanayska Juliana
Third Runner Up Mrs Best Model: Suëley Wawoe
Second Runner Up Mrs Best Model: Stanymiree Felipa
First Runner Up Mrs Best Model: Noëlla Fecunda
Mrs Best Model: Liandra Lindeborg
Mrs Best Speech: Noëlla Fecunda
Mrs Best Indian National Costume: Suëley Wawoe
Mrs Most Popular Cave Facebook Video (based on Facebook likes): Noëlla Fecunda
Mrs Best Promotional Cave Video (based on Judges scores): Liandra Lindeborg
Un pabien na tur partisipante ku a keda premia.
