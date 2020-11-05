LEARNING THROUGH TECHNOLOGY with the focus on “ Without the past, there is no future!

Philipsburg Jubilee Library together with the Division of Educational Innovations and the Division of Public Education, will unveil for the second time its project “Learning Through Technology”.

The origin of this phrase “ Without the past, there is no future” remains a mystery, but the message is clear―understanding where we are going comes from knowing where we have been.

Stories of a nation’s heritage are passed down from generation to generation, but as with all storytelling, details are often lost along the way.

On November 9, 2020, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports via DEI, unveils for the second time the APP (application software) that integrates technology into culture. The main objective is to stimulate the local population, especially our young ones, to gain knowledge about our local culture and heritage. The official name of the project is: ‘Learning of Our Past Through Technology of the Future’.

Together we will stand, so in that spirit the Philipsburg Jubilee Library and the Division of Educational Innovations have teamed up to bring this awesome experience to you at the Philipsburg Jubilee Library as we commemorate St. Maarten’s Day. The APP will be part of the Cultural Heritage activities at

the Philipsburg Jubilee Library. As of November 9, 2020, your library will be hosting the program, and some essential elements of our cultural heritage will be virtually available for the general public.

How does it work? With your device, you can download a marker, that is available at your library and enjoy a three-minute explanation of subjects like the history of Sint Maarten, the slavery era on St. Maarten, the importance of the Cul De Sac basin, the significance of the salt trade, and much more.

With a one-stop-heritage shopping at your library, there is also a Sint Maarten book collection with books like ‘Cul-de-Sac People’ by Mr. Mathias S. Voges, ‘Claude – a portrait of power’ by Fabian Badejo, and the extensive illustrated book of Mr. Jose Speetjens: St. Martin ‘Yesterday, Today’.

This is our message to the younger generations: “You need to study your past, if you want to change your future”. To quote Winston Churchill: “A nation that forgets its past has no future”. Of course, it is important to realize that learning about your history is not about making any one person or people feel guilty in the present. Don’t miss out on this wonderful experience at your Library.