Restaurant Association blij met aanpassing avondklok en livemuziek

De CRA is erg content met het extra uur in de avond nu de avondklok van 23:00 naar 00:00 is verschoven. Na wekenlang aangedrongen te hebben bij de overheid om de avondklok aan te passen, is daar nu gehoor aangegeven. “Een heel belangrijk uurtje” zo stelt Egon Sybrandy, business Director van de CRA, “in deze tijden waar omzetten erg onder druk staan, kan dit extra uur het verschil maken”. Restaurants mogen nu tot 23:00 uur open blijven in plaats van 22:00 uur. Het is niet alleen een beloning voor de restauranteigenaar, maar ook voor de bezoeker, die nu wat langer kan tafelen.

Ook de toestemming voor livemuziek in restaurants is een grote tegemoetkoming van de overheid aan AMAK en de CRA die hier al langer voor pleitten. Restaurants kunnen met livemuziek extra klandizie genereren, die net als het extra uur broodnodig is om te overleven. De CRA is ook blij voor de artiesten dat ze weer kunnen optreden, iets wat sinds maart niet meer mogelijk was. De verantwoordelijkheid voor het houden aan het protocol is wel een uitdaging, zeker de eerste dagen zal afgetast moeten worden wat ‘achtergrondmuziek’ precies inhoudt.

De CRA is erg blij met de uitspraak van premier Rutte waarin hij aangeeft dat het Caribisch deel van het koninkrijk geen buitenland is. Hiermee zal een grote stroom toeristen, en daarmee inkomsten voor de lokale horecasector, gegenereerd worden. De restaurant vereniging wil nu ter voorbereiding van het hoogseizoen goede afspraken maken met de regering om ervoor te zorgen dat een en ander goed verloopt. Sybrandy: “We kijken allemaal erg uit naar het hoogseizoen, maar willen ervoor zorgen dat er geen besmettingen bij komen of dat zaken moeten sluiten vanwege wantoestanden”. Er wordt gewerkt aan duidelijke protocollen die ervoor moeten zorgen dat restaurants het maximale aantal gasten kunnen ontvangen, zonder dat er regels overtreden worden. Dit zal een samenwerking worden tussen verschillende ministeries, inspecties, de restaurants en beachclubs.

Restaurant Association happy with shifting of curfew and live music possibility.

The CRA is incredibly pleased with the extra business hour in the evening now that the curfew has been moved from 23:00 to 00:00. After weeks of urging the government to adjust the curfew, the RCA feels acknowledged. “A particularly important hour”, says Egon Sybrandy, business director of the CRA, “in these times where turnover is under pressure, this extra hour can make the difference”. Restaurants are now allowed to stay in the oven until 11:00 PM instead of 10:00 PM. It is not only a reward for the restaurant owner, but also for the visitor, who can now dine a little longer.

The permission for live music in restaurants is also a major grace from the government to AMAK and the CRA, who have been advocating this for some time. Restaurants can generate extra business with live music, which, like the extra hour, is very much needed to survive financially. The CRA is also happy for the artists to be able to perform again, something that has not been possible since March. The responsibility for restaurants for adhering to the protocol is a challenge, especially during the first few days must explored what ‘background music’ exactly means.

The CRA is very happy with the statement by Dutch Prime Minister Rutte, in which he indicates that the Caribbean part of the kingdom is not a foreign country. This will generate a large flow of tourists and thus income for the local catering sector. In preparation for the high season, the association wants to make agreements with the government to ensure that the handling of crowds with tourists go well. Sybrandy: “We are all very much looking forward to the high season but want to make sure that no infections are added or that businesses have to close due to abuses”. We are working on clear protocols to ensure that restaurants can receive maximum guests, without breaking rules. This will be a collaboration between various ministries and inspectorates and the restaurants and Beach clubs.