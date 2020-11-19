‘Hóben den debate tokante nan konseho pa futuro’ / ‘Jongeren in debat over hun adviezen voor de toekomst’ / ‘Youth in debate about their advice for the future’

‘Hóben den debate tokante nan konseho pa futuro’

Hóbennan entre 13 i 18 anja di Korsou, Aruba, Boneiru, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius i Saba ta partisipa ku e proyekto di UNICEF ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’. E ultimo lunannan e hóbennan a formula konseho tokante kon un mundu nobo mester mustra des di corona krísis. E hóbennan ta delibera e konsehonan aki ku otro den debate i ku representantenan di gobièrnu.

Konseho pa kada isla

E hóbennan a papia tokante e pregunta: kiko ta pa ami importante mirando e corona krísis ku ta tumando luga? Ku kua tema gobièrnu lo tinku kuminsa traha riba dje?

Na Korsou e hóbennan ke un punto spesifiko pa por papia tokante di e stress ku nan te eksperensia dor di e corona krísis. E konseho di Aruba ta pone enfasìs riba inovashon di edukashon, ku ta varia di un mihon oferta digital te na instala un konseho di alumno. Na Sint Maarten tambe e hóbennan ta desea pa lesnan digital bira algu diario i pa ampliá akseso pa aktividatnan di deporte. Dor di tur e konsehonan ta sali un nesesidat di hóbennan di Korsou, Aruba i Sint Maarten pa wòrdu skuchá. E raportahe i konsehonan ta wordu ofrese na representatne di gobièrnu di e tres islanan.

Un mesun trayekto ta tumando luga na Boneiru, St. Eustatius i Saba for di séptémber. Na St. Eustatius e enfasìs ta riba un bon skol digital i materialnan ku por wòrdu husá (konekshon di internet I laptop) i docentenan ku ta prepara speshal pa esaki. E hobennan di Saba ta haña ku aktividatnan di deporte profeshonal ta importante. Por ehèmpel basketball, vutbal i volibal, guía pa medio di trainernan profeshonal. Partisipashon ta para number unu serka e hóbennan di Boneiru. Nan ta desea di tin un bos pa ku e diferente topikónan ku ta konsernínan direktamente, manera artikulonan di skol mas barata i transporte publiko pagabel. Tambe e hóbennan ta pidi atenshon riba nan salu mental i tin petishon pa profeshonalnan ku lo guíanan den e area aki.

Dabate i diskushon

Riba 20 di novémber, dia internashonal di derechi di mucha, e hóbennan ta bai den debate ku otro tokante nan konsehonan. Hóbennan di Sint Maarten lo debati ku hóbennan di Sint Eustatius i Saba. Hóbennan di Boneiru lo debati ku hóbennan di Korsou i Aruba. Durante di e trainingnan di lòbi i debate e hóbennan a prepará pa esaki. Por sigui e debatenan pa medio di livestream: www.facebook.com/unicef.fimfestival.

Durante di e siman di 23 di novémber e gobièrnunnan lo ta na turno. Hóbennan di e sèis diferente islanan lo bai den kombersashon ku nan gobièrnu tokante nan konsehonan. Un delegashon di hóbennan di Boneiru, Saba i Sint Eustatius lo bai despues den un kombersashon virtual ku e sekretariado di estado Raymon Knops di e Ministerio di Relashonan di Interior i Relashonan di Reino i ku miembro di parlamento Stieneke van der Graaf. E kombersashonnan aki ta e kulminashon di e proyekto di UNICEF ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’.

Partisipashon di mucha i hóben

E proyekto di ‘Mi Mundu Nobo’ den Karibe ta un trabou konhunto entre UNICEF, e gobièrnu die e sèis diferente islanan i e Ministerio di Relashonnan di Interior i Relashonnan di reino. Ku e proyekto #MiMunduNobo UNICEF i e gobièrnunan ke pone enfasís riba e importansha pa duna hóbennan e oportunidat pa por ekspresa nan opinion tokante topikonan ku ta di nan ínteres.

‘Jongeren in debat over hun adviezen voor de toekomst’

Jongeren tussen de 13 en 18 jaar van Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius en Saba doen mee aan UNICEF project ‘Mijn Nieuwe Wereld’. Ze hebben de afgelopen maanden adviezen geformuleerd over hoe een nieuwe wereld er sinds de coronacrisis uit moet zien. De jongeren bespreken deze adviezen met elkaar in debatten en met vertegenwoordigers van de overheden.

Adviezen per eiland

De jongeren hebben zich uitgesproken over de vraag: wat is voor mij belangrijk aangezien de aanhoudende coronacrisis? Met welke thema’s zou de overheid aan de slag moeten?

Op Curaçao dringen de jongeren onder andere aan op een speciaal aanspreekpunt om te praten over stress die zij ervaren door de coronacrisis. Het advies uit Aruba benadrukt onder andere de noodzaak van onderwijsvernieuwing, variërend van een beter digitaal aanbod tot het instellen van een leerlingenraad op scholen. Ook op Sint Maarten wil de jeugd standaardisering van het digitale lesaanbod en uitbreiding van een betere toegang tot sportactiviteiten. Uit alle adviezen klinkt een dringende behoefte van de Curaçaose, Arubaanse en Sint Maartense jongeren om gehoord te worden. De adviesrapporten worden aangeboden aan vertegenwoordigers van de overheid in de drie landen.

Eenzelfde traject is al sinds september op Bonaire, St. Eustatius, en Saba gerealiseerd. In Sint Eustatius ligt de nadruk onder andere op goede online school met bruikbaar materiaal (internetverbinding en laptops) en docenten die speciaal hiervoor getraind zijn. De Sabaanse jongeren geven aan professionele sportactiviteiten belangrijk te vinden. Bijvoorbeeld basketbal, voetbal en volleybal, begeleid door professionele sporttrainers. Participatie staat op nummer 1 bij de Bonairiaanse jongeren. Zij willen graag een stem hebben bij diverse zaken die hen direct aangaan, zoals goedkopere schoolspullen en betaalbaar openbaar vervoer. Ook vragen de jongeren aandacht voor hun mentale gezondheid en is er vraag naar professionals die hen hierin begeleiden.

Debatten & gesprekken

Op 20 november, de Internationale Dag voor de Rechten van het Kind, gaan de jongeren met elkaar in debat over hun adviezen. Jongeren uit Sint Maarten debatteren met jongeren uit Sint Eustatius en Saba. Jongeren uit Bonaire debatteren met jongeren uit Curaçao en Aruba. Tijdens levendige debat- en lobbytrainingen zijn ze hierop voorbereid. De debatten zijn via een livestream te volgen : www.facebook.com/unicef.fimfestival.

In de week van 23 november zijn overheden aan de beurt. Jongeren van de zes eilanden gaan in gesprek met hun overheden over hun advies. Een delegatie van jongeren van Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius gaan daarnaast virtueel in gesprek met staatssecretaris Raymond Knops van het Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties en met Tweede Kamerlid Stieneke van der Graaf. Deze gesprekken zijn het slot van het UNICEF project ‘Mijn Nieuwe Wereld’.

Kinder/Jongerenparticipatie

Het ‘Mijn Nieuwe Wereld’ project in de Nederlands Cariben is een samenwerking tussen UNICEF, de overheden van de verschillende eilanden en het Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en Koninkrijksrelaties. Met het #MijnNieuweWereld project benadrukken UNICEF en de overheden het belang om kinderen de kans te bieden om hun mening te geven over onderwerpen die hen aangaan.

‘Youth in debate about their advice for the future’

Children between the age of 13 and 18 from Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Maarten, Sint Eustatius and Saba are participating with the UNICEF project ‘My New World’. In the past months they have formulated advice about how their new world should look in light of the ongoing corona crisis. The children will discuss their advice with each other in debates and with representatives from the government.

Advice per island

The children have spoken about the question: what is important for me considering the ongoing corona crisis. What topics should the government work on?

On Curacao, the children emphasize, among other things, a special point of contact to discuss the stress they experience due to the corona crisis. The advice from Aruba includes, among other things, the necessity of educational innovation, which varies from a better digital offer to establishing a student council at schools. The youth on Sint Maarten also want standardizing of the offer of digital classes and an expansion of better access to sport activities. In general, an urgent need to be heard arises from the youth of Curacao, Aruba and Sint Maarten. The reports with the advice will be offered to representatives of the government on all three of the islands.

A similar trajectory has been taking place on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba since September. In Sint. Eustatius the emphasis of the advice is, among other things, on good online schooling with operable material (internet connection and laptops) and teachers that are specifically trained for this. The youth of Saba find professional sport activities important. For example basketball, football and volleyball, that is guided by professional sport trainers. Participation takes first place for the youth from Bonaire. They would like to have a voice when it comes to topics that concern them directly, such as cheaper school supplies and affordable public transportation. The youth also want there to be more attention to their mental health and professionals that can guide them with this.

Debates & discussions

On November 20th, World Children’s Day, the youth will be debating with each other about their advice. Children from Sint Maarten will be debating with children from Sint Eustatius and Saba. Children from Bonaire will be debating with children from Curacao and Aruba. The children have been preparing for this during some lively debate and lobby trainings. The debates can be followed via livestream: www.facebook.com/unicef.fimfestival.

In the week of November 23rd, it is the governments turn. The youth form the six islands have a conversation with the government concerning their advice. Furthermore, a few of the children from Bonaire, Saba and Sint Eustatius will have a digital conversation with the state secretary Raymond Knops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations and with parliament member Stieneke van der Graaf. These conversations will be the conclusion of the UNICEF project ‘My New World’.

Child/ Youth participation

The ‘My New World’ project in the Dutch Caribbean is a cooperation between UNICEF, the governments of the six islands and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations. With the #MyNewWorld project UNICEF and the governments emphasize the importance of giving children the chance to express their opinions on topics that concerns them.

