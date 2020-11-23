GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Cijfers Covid 22 november 2020

REDAKSHON

 

Cijfers Covid 22 november 2020


Un persona mas a tèst positivo pa Covid-19 i dos a rekuperá. Riba 22 di novèmber tin 3 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 136 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19. 

 

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

 

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

 

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

Nog een persoon is positief getest op Covid-19 terwijl twee zijn hersteld. Op 22 november zijn er 3 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.

136 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

 

 

There is 1 additional positive case of Covid-19. Two person recovered. On November 22nd there are 3 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

136 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

