End of the year Celebration in Punda!

We invite you to feel the end of the year spirit in our Downtown Punda. Tomorrow, 26 November 2020 at 7pm we light up the DMO Christmas Tree during Punda Thursday Vibes. It promises to be a special evening with Santa Claus, live music by Saxophonist Benjamin and great food and cocktails at all restaurants in Punda. This special moment can be followed on our livestream through our Facebook page: Punda Loves You.

For your own well-being and your family, let’s enjoy Punda in a safe manner by following all the hygiene protocols.

___

Eindejaarsviering in Punda!



We nodigen je uit om het einde van het jaar te voelen in onze Downtown Punda. Morgen, 26 november 2020 om 19.00 uur lichten we de DMO Christmas Tree op tijdens Punda Thursday Vibes. Het belooft een bijzondere avond te worden met de Kerstman, live muziek van saxofonist Benjamin en heerlijk eten en cocktails bij alle restaurants in Punda. Dit bijzondere moment is te volgen op onze livestream via onze Facebookpagina: Punda Loves You.

Laten we voor uw eigen welzijn en uw gezin op een veilige manier van Punda genieten door alle hygiëneprotocollen te volgen.

___

Selebrashon di fin di aña den Punda!

Nos ta invitábu pa bin sinti e esfera di fin di aña den nos sentro di siudat Punda. Mañan 26 di Novèmber 2020, 7or DMO lo sende lus di su palu di Pasku durante Punda Thursday Vibes. E ta premirá di bira un anochi spesial ku entre otro Papa Pasku, músika bibu di saksofonista Benjamin i dushi kuminda i bebida na tur restaurant den Punda. E momentu spesial aki por wòrdu sigui via transmishon bibu riba nos pagina di Facebook: Punda Loves You.

Pa abo i bo famia su bienestar, ban disfruta di Punda den un manera sigur siguiendo tur protokòl di higiena.