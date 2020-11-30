From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, November 28th 2020

Upcoming joint controls between KPSM and Gendarmerie

The Sint Maarten Police Force together with the Gendarmerie will be conducting on joint control during the upcoming weeks. The control will focus on motorbikes as well as suspected stolen vehicles.

Over the last few days, the police of Sint Maarten received information from the Gendarmerie that a group of French nationals are busy coordinating an illegal motorbike parade.

Management of KPSM was further informed by the French authorities that the organizers of this event do not have authorization or permit to organize this event or such events.

Conquests for participation in this event may lead to arrest according to the French police. Potential participants from Dutch side should refrain from participation or being risk arrested.

The safety of the community and visitors of our island is the law enforcements highest priority