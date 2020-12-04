10 persona a tèst negativo.

No tin niun kaso nobo di Covid-19 ku a bini aserka.

Riba 3 di desèmber 2020 tin 3 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 139 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

10 personen zijn negatief getest op Covid-19.

Er zijn geen nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19 bijgekomen.

Op 3 december 2020 zijn er 3 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.

139 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

10 persons have tested negative.

There are no additional positive cases of Covid-19.

On December 3th there are 3 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

139 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru